Laura Loomer takes a dig at AOC over her decision to freeze her eggs, ‘People kept certain things private…’

Laura Loomer has taken a dig at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) over her decision to freeze her eggs. Ocasio-Cortez told ABC News' ‘This Week’ co-anchor Jonathan Karl that she made the decision partly because of the current political climate.

Laura Loomer takes a dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over decision to freeze her eggs (AP, AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File )

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"In this political environment where this administration is denying reproductive care to women across the country, from abortion rights to the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy, I think it's important for us as leaders to have these conversations and share these processes, especially for working women across the country and normalize them," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Laura Loomer takes a dig at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Loomer said in an X post that she wishes to go back to a time when “women kept their reproductive health private.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Personally, I’m not really bothered by someone freezing their eggs, whether they want kids or don’t want kids. I just think it’s ironic that a woman who encouraged other women to ruin their uterus by getting multiple abortions is now trying to freeze her eggs so she can have a child as a prop for when she runs for President in 2028,” Loomer wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Personally, I’m not really bothered by someone freezing their eggs, whether they want kids or don’t want kids. I just think it’s ironic that a woman who encouraged other women to ruin their uterus by getting multiple abortions is now trying to freeze her eggs so she can have a child as a prop for when she runs for President in 2028,” Loomer wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She continued, “I wish we could go back to the days when women kept their reproductive health private. I don’t really want to know about anyone’s reproductive journey, to be honest. That is something very personal and should be kept very private. If you want kids, cool. If you don’t want kids, cool. To each their own.”

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“We used to have a sense of decorum in society where people kept certain things private, including: religion, sex, pregnancy, relationships and personal drama,” Loomer added. “I miss those days. Less is truly more.”

Patients who want to freeze their eggs typically inject hormones for 10 to 12 days to help eggs mature and develop. After the hormone injections, an outpatient procedure is performed to retrieve the eggs from the ovaries, and retrieved eggs are preserved and can be fertilized later through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

In another post, Loomer called Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement “a political stunt.”

“AOC is freezing her eggs at 36 because she wants to try to “relate” to women when she runs for President in 2028. She knows freezing eggs at 36 when you’ve been engaged for 4 years is a lost cause. So she wants a sob story about infertility when she does decide to run for President. It’s one thing to get pregnant at 36 and have kids, but freezing your eggs at 36 means she’s probably not looking to have kids for 10 years,” Loomer wrote.

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She added, “She’s been engaged for 4 years. If she wanted to have kids, she would have had them by now. It’s performative so she can relate to women. When people say “you have no children, how can you be President”, she will play the infertility card to be a victim. This is a political stunt. Why not just plan your wedding? Why stay engaged for 4 years???? It’s weird.”

Ocasio-Cortez announced her decision via Instagram hours before her appearance on This Week.

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"Tomorrow as part of my job, I am back in DC today because I'm going to be on ABC "This Week", Sunday morning show. I'm going to be delivering an interview on national television. And it's in the morning, and I have to take my shots because of the timing of it, I'm gonna have to my shots in the green room before my interview," Ocasio-Cortez said in her Instagram announcement.

"I want you all to see that, because women can do anything," she continued. "And I think it's badass that I'm gonna be, you know, giving myself shots in the green room, get my glam on, roll out, talk international events, domestic policy, elections, pop out, live my life, do my thing."

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