Loomer Loomer has hit back at Candace Owens after she alleged a "three-year harassment campaign" by The Daily Wire and its co-founder Ben Shapiro following her departure. Loomer shared a newspaper clipping on X – an article that purportedly reveals that Owens was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment when she was 18. Was Candace Owens arrested on harassment charges? Laura Loomer shares shocking newspaper archive amid feud (@LauraLoomer/X, @CandaceOwensPod/X)

Loomer captioned the post, “Klandace Owens knows a lot about harassment while she pretends to be a victim. This has been her MO her entire life. Did you know she was literally once arrested for harassment? Here’s the newspaper archive from a newspaper in Connecticut where she was arrested.”

Read More | ‘Modern day cult leader’: Laura Loomer rips Candace Owens for attacking Erika Kirk, ‘destroying innocent people's lives’

The article described Owens as the “victim of an alleged hate crime in which the mayor’s son was a suspect,” saying she was arrested after “sending a threatening message from her Facebook.”

The article read, “Owens allegedly sent a digital message to another person’s account threatening physical harm, said Stamford Police Sgt. Joseph Kennedy.”

The article’s headline read, “Victim of alleged hate crime arrested on harassment charges”.