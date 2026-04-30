Laura Loomer warns X on Clavicular streaming deal

Far-right activist and staunch Donald Trump supporter, Laura Loomer, blasted X for considering a streaming deal with influencer Clavicular. She put out a post on Saturday, citing his drug promotion and ties to Sneako. Loomer warned it could hurt young fans and damage X's image.

Loomer criticizes Clavicular

Laura Loomer attends a ceremony. (AP)

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"In addition to promoting Islamist pro-Hitler streamer @sneako, X also appears to be flirting with the idea of giving Clavicular a streaming deal. Clavicular was in the club in Miami a few months ago with Sneako singing Heil Hitler, and he constantly tells young men to take high doses of drugs that could kill them," Loomer wrote on X. “Clavicular was literally doing drugs on livestream the other day and he overdosed and almost died. He hasn’t gone to rehab and hasn’t changed his ways.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "We don’t need to be promoting and amplifying people who promote Islamic terrorism, praise Hitler and tell young men to do heavy drugs that can kill them. I’m not saying they need to be banned, but why amplify them and engage with them by helping them get X streaming deals? I’m very alarmed by this. Many of us stream on X and we aren’t promoting Hitler, Islamic terror or telling young people to do drugs. I sincerely hope @nikitabier reconsiders this". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "We don’t need to be promoting and amplifying people who promote Islamic terrorism, praise Hitler and tell young men to do heavy drugs that can kill them. I’m not saying they need to be banned, but why amplify them and engage with them by helping them get X streaming deals? I’m very alarmed by this. Many of us stream on X and we aren’t promoting Hitler, Islamic terror or telling young people to do drugs. I sincerely hope @nikitabier reconsiders this". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, had an alleged overdose in April 2026 and his livestream was cut off abruptly. He has discussed using meth for weight loss and other drugs publicly. Reactions on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clavicular, real name Braden Peters, had an alleged overdose in April 2026 and his livestream was cut off abruptly. He has discussed using meth for weight loss and other drugs publicly. Reactions on social media {{/usCountry}}

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X erupted with reactions. "Laura Loomer dropping truth bombs-X stop promoting death," one user replied on X.

Supporters posted: "Finally calling out the Hitler-drug crowd on X." Critics, meanwhile, hit back with remarks like, “Loomer wants bans again, free speech?”.

Nikita Bier tags also flooded the social media platform: "@nikitabier, Loomer is right-reconsider!" Free speech fans agreed: "No bans, but no promo for OD streamers," on X. Clavicular's supporters also reacted and said, "Loomer jealous of the deal," in replies.

X admitted moderation lapses earlier in 2026, blocking 3,500 posts. No response from X or Bier yet has been released.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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