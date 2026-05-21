League of Legends down update: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix ‘cannot complete your request’ issue

League of Legends was reportedly down for thousands of users on Wednesday. Downdetector logged over 9000 complaints at the time of writing. As per the site, most issues sprung from game launch, while some complained of server issues. League of Legends was reportedly down for users on Wednesday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per Downdetector, users began to face issues from 8:33pm ET. Several people took to voice their complaints on the comment section and X. On the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, one person wrote “league of legends be down every other day now.”

League of Legends is a free competitive action-strategy video game by Riot Games. They did not address the outage officially. However, Downdetector noted that the number of people facing issues had reduced drastically. While it had peaked at over 11,000, now over 3,000 users continue to face troubles.

League of Legends down: Reactions from gamers Several gamers protested League of Legends being down. “I’m trynna queue up some league of legends aram mayhem man fix this sh*t,” one user complained.

Another said “league of legends client is so f***ing a** I’m gonna crash out.” Yet another wrote “The Riot Client and subsequently the League of Legends client must be one of the must poorly engineered pieces of software I've ever used for a prolonged period of time.”

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Many others directed their ire at Riot Games. “Riot Games is trying to stop my self harm gaming session,” one wrote. Another said “Riot games has the worst matchmaking system I have ever seen,” though it was not a direct complaint about the outage.

Meanwhile, one person shared a screenshot which showed the issue League of Legends ran into amid the reported outage.