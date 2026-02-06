‘Leave Iran now’: US State Department’s warning to American citizens spark panic; ‘War coming…?’

Renewed circulation of a US State Department advisory urging American citizens to “leave Iran now” has sparked panic across social media. Posts on X described the advisory as “breaking,” even though some users pointed out that the warning is not new. The alert stressed that Americans should not rely on US government assistance to exit, as Washington has no embassy or consular services in Iran. (File Photo / REUTERS)

The guidance was issued in mid-January 2026 and reiterated through subsequent security updates.

The advisory urges US citizens in Iran to depart immediately due to security risks linked to ongoing protests, civil unrest, and the threat of detention. Officials have also stressed that Americans should not rely on US government assistance to exit Iran, given the absence of a US embassy in Tehran and limited consular access.

Panic and speculation The resurfacing of the advisory triggered a wave of reactions online. Some users openly speculated about military action, with one post asking, “Are they planning an attack there?” Others tied the warning to the protests that have continued in Iran for over two months, expressing concern for public safety.

Another post read, “War coming…..?”, while others framed the advisory as a sign of impending intervention.

Several users, however, dismissed the alert as repetitive, claiming it was the “third time memo” and questioning how many Americans actually live in Iran.

Sarcasm also marked parts of the reaction, with comments such as “for 3757636 time” and references to a “hefty dose of Vitamin B2” allegedly on the way.