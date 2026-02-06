‘Leave Iran now’: US State Department’s warning to American citizens spark panic; ‘War coming…?’
The US State Department’s call for citizens to leave Iran was first issued on January 13.
Renewed circulation of a US State Department advisory urging American citizens to “leave Iran now” has sparked panic across social media. Posts on X described the advisory as “breaking,” even though some users pointed out that the warning is not new.
The guidance was issued in mid-January 2026 and reiterated through subsequent security updates.
The advisory urges US citizens in Iran to depart immediately due to security risks linked to ongoing protests, civil unrest, and the threat of detention. Officials have also stressed that Americans should not rely on US government assistance to exit Iran, given the absence of a US embassy in Tehran and limited consular access.
Panic and speculation
The resurfacing of the advisory triggered a wave of reactions online. Some users openly speculated about military action, with one post asking, “Are they planning an attack there?” Others tied the warning to the protests that have continued in Iran for over two months, expressing concern for public safety.
Also Read: Trump speaks to Xi Jinping over Iran, US-China trade among others
Another post read, “War coming…..?”, while others framed the advisory as a sign of impending intervention.
Several users, however, dismissed the alert as repetitive, claiming it was the “third time memo” and questioning how many Americans actually live in Iran.
Sarcasm also marked parts of the reaction, with comments such as “for 3757636 time” and references to a “hefty dose of Vitamin B2” allegedly on the way.
According to Grok, the US State Department’s call for citizens to leave Iran was first issued on January 13, 2026, with a subsequent security alert update dated February 6, reiterating the same guidance rather than announcing a fresh development.
What the advisory said
According to the US Virtual Embassy Iran, the advisory cited escalating protests across Iran that could turn violent and lead to arrests and injuries. Authorities warned of tightened security, road closures, public transport disruptions and widespread internet shutdowns, alongside restricted access to mobile and landline networks. Several airlines were also limiting or suspending flights to and from Iran during this period.
Also Read: US and Iran to hold talks to de-escalate tension: What we know about Istanbul Summit
The State Department urged US citizens, “if safe to do so,” to leave Iran immediately, advising land departures via Armenia or Turkiye, where some border crossings remained open at the time. The alert stressed that Americans should not rely on US government assistance to exit, as Washington has no embassy or consular services in Iran. Those unable to leave were advised to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, maintain essential supplies and monitor local developments closely.
Officials also cautioned that safety cannot be guaranteed when departing by land and advised against travel to Afghanistan, Iraq and the Pakistan-Iran border region.
