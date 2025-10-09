Lee Greenwood reacts to Mike Johnson's call to replace Bad Bunny at Super Bowl halftime show

Country legend Lee Greenwood has weighed in on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s proposal that he take Bad Bunny’s place as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer. The 62-year-old artist expressed enthusiasm about the idea, noting his long history with NFL teams, particularly during their Salute to Service games honoring the military, according to TMZ. Following the NFL's announcement of Bad Bunny headlining the 2026 Super Bowl, Mike Johnson criticized the decision, suggesting Lee Greenwood as a better fit. Greenwood expressed enthusiasm for the idea.(@TheLeeGreenwood/X)

Lee Greenwood responds to Super Bowl halftime proposal

Greenwood told the media outlet that he believed he would perform well at the Super Bowl and even suggested that the artist could be tapped to perform before the game.

On Wednesday, he wrote on X, “Nothing compares to hearing God Bless the USA echo through a football stadium—thousands of proud Americans standing shoulder to shoulder, singing every word."

In September, the NFL announced Bad Bunny as the headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The announcement of Bad Bunny as the halftime performer for the 2026 Super Bowl has ignited a wave of political and cultural debate. While many celebrated the decision as a win, critics have pushed back, including US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who called the selection “terrible," as per Newsweek.

Mike Johnson says Bad Bunny is ‘terrible choice’

Following the NFL's announcement of Bad Bunny headlining next year's Super Bowl halftime show, Johnson commented on the decision on Tuesday. He said, “I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision in my view.”

He continued, "Well, it sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience. And I think, you know, there's so many eyes on the Super Bowl. A lot of young, impressionable children."

He added, “And I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this,” as reported by Newsweek.