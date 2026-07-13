'Liars': Laura Loomer claims Mitch McConnell's hospital photo is AI-generated

US senator Mitch McConnell on Sunday revealed for the first time that a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking the silence about the Kentucky Republican's condition after weeks of mounting speculation about his health.

Mitch McConnell's statement photo with wife Elaine Chao has sparked online claims that it looks 'AI generated' (Getty Images via AFP)

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McConnell, 84, said in a statement that he has undergone a battery of tests as doctors try to determine what led to his fall.

Statement photo sparks ‘AI generated’ claims online

The statement included a smiling picture of McConnell with his wife, Elaine Chao, a tacit response to speculation online that he had died or was incapacitated. McConnell held a copy of Sunday's Washington Post sports section in his hand.

However, the photo has drawn scrutiny online. Laura Loomer posted, “Why does the text on the newspaper McConnell's staff claim he's holding look AI generated? The text is blurry and the tag on his shirt is blurred. Also, if he's in the hospital, why is there no IV connected to him to monitor his health? This is such bullshit. His staff are liars."

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{{^usCountry}} She also wrote, “There's no way Mitch McConnell wrote that essay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also wrote, “There's no way Mitch McConnell wrote that essay.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: 'Mitch McConnell hospital photo taken today': Washington Post's sports section in Senator's hands emerges as 'proof'

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Kylie Jane Kremer wrote, “The photo itself raises additional questions. The newspaper text is too blurry to independently verify the date or publication, so it does not establish when the photo was actually taken.”

Another user wrote, “Looks more like a nursing home setting than being an inpatient at a hospital.”

Someone else posted, “I absolutely love that Ai is going to out these lying back door politicians. It will destroy every lie they try to propagate!”

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Reed pushed back on the claims, with one noting, “FWIW - McConnell is pictured holding a copy of today's Washington Post sports section, not an insignificant choice given rampant online speculation about his health.”

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell health update: 'Brain dead' rumors surface as senator remains hospitalized

What did he say in the statement?

Mitch McConnell explained the long silence about his condition by saying that "folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older." He added, “Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct - I can't help it.”

McConnell said he is now in a rehabilitation center and will not be returning to the Senate "quite yet," though he continues to work with his staff on Senate business in the meantime. "I've submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident," McConnell said, without revealing any answer, only what had been ruled out.

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“My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital,” he said. While hospitalized, he added, “I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.”

Sunday's statement came after his hospitalization on 14 June and McConnell's office for weeks provided little information, insisting only that he was “receiving excellent care” and recovering.