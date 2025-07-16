Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in NYC during severe storm, shocking video surfaces

A dramatic moment unfolded when lightning bolt struck One World Trade Center in New York City amid severe storm, and this moment was captured on video, and quicky gained a lot of attention across the Internet. Lightning bolt struck One World Trade Center in New York City amid severe storm.(Pexels)

The clip shows a sharp, bright bolt hitting the skyscraper, lighting up the Manhattan skyline as heavy rain poured down.

The video garnered attention from netizens, one person joked on X (formerly Twitter), “I think someone may have birthed another Frankenstein!”

Another commented, “Wow... New York powering up again!” A different user wrote, “Looks like the thunder came from the tip of the tower.”

One of the users wrote, “That's crazy, mother nature sure knows how to put on a show.”

Another fascinated user chimed, “Lightning has always been fascinating. The amount of energy the video captured on display is so absurd. Imagine if we gain the ability to generate them and harness their potential at will. The experiments in China around sustaining miniature suns are equally phenomenal.”

Flash flood warnings issued

The storm brought flash flood warnings to parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Monday, July 15.

In New York, floodwaters inundated the Cross Bronx Expressway subway station. Footage showed commuters lifting their feet to keep them dry, as water continued to rise on the platform.

Two people died in New Jersey

In New Jersey, two people died after being swept away by floodwaters in Plainfield, about 30 miles from New York City. According to Governor Phil Murphy, the two were found overnight or early the next morning, as per reports.

Murphy declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties in the state after nearly six inches of rain fell in just over two hours.

Murphy said, “Last night we got crushed.” He added, “Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey.”

North Plainfield, Piscataway, Watchung, Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Fanwood, and Westfield are some of the hardest- hit areas of flash floods in New Jersey.