Lil Poppa's concerning last Instagram story surfaces amid sudden death at 25; ‘Don't wanna…’

Amid the reported death of rapper Lil Poppa, his last Instagram story resurfaced on social media, where the rapper seemed to be giving a concerning message. With TMZ confirming that the rapper has passed away, the story went viral. Real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler, the rapper was 25. Florida rapper, Lil Poppa. (Lil Poppa/Instagram)

In the story, the rapper could be seen in his car as the song "Letting it Go" by rapper and singer Rod Wave from the album Ghetto Gospel played. The lyrics of the song flashed by on the screen.

The emphasis on this part of the lyrics also raised a lot of eyebrows: “Don't wanna go to no club, no/ I just wanna chill/You know what happened/ I know what happened/ world never will”

Here's the video he uploaded on his Instagram story; his last post before his sudden death.