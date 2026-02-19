Lil Poppa's concerning last Instagram story surfaces amid sudden death at 25; ‘Don't wanna…’
After reports of Lil Poppa’s death at 25, his final Instagram story resurfaced and went viral following confirmation by TMZ.
Amid the reported death of rapper Lil Poppa, his last Instagram story resurfaced on social media, where the rapper seemed to be giving a concerning message. With TMZ confirming that the rapper has passed away, the story went viral. Real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler, the rapper was 25.
In the story, the rapper could be seen in his car as the song "Letting it Go" by rapper and singer Rod Wave from the album Ghetto Gospel played. The lyrics of the song flashed by on the screen.
The emphasis on this part of the lyrics also raised a lot of eyebrows: “Don't wanna go to no club, no/ I just wanna chill/You know what happened/ I know what happened/ world never will”
Here's the video he uploaded on his Instagram story; his last post before his sudden death.
TMZ reported that Lil Poppa died 11:23am ET on Wednesday citing the Fulton County, Georgia, medical examiner. His cause of death was not revealed, though social media accounts claimed that he may have died from an overdose. Some also claimed suicide. As of now, what happened to the rapper is unclear.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More