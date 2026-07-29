82-year-old folk singer Linda Perhacs, who cultivated a niche following with her 1970 album “Parallelogram”, has been missing for months. The Los Angeles resident's co-producer put out a video from Perhacs's official Facebook page expressing fears that the octogenarian may have gone missing.

Folk singer, Linda Perhacs. (Linda Perhacs Official on Facebook)

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The co-producer, Fernando Perdomo, said in a video on Facebook that Linda Perhacs could have been missing out of an LA healthcare facility for elderly for over eight months now. But it was only after the video was released on Monday that the issue was covered by several news outlets, such as Rolling Stone, Fox, and Page Six.

Perdomo tells in the video that Linda Perhacs was admitted at a healthcare facility for the elderly the last time he saw her on her 80th birthday party at the facility in September 2024.

He added that six weeks ago, he reached out to the facility, which has not been named in the video, to inform Linda about an episode of his podcast that he dedicated to her. But they claimed she was dropped off at her home eight months ago and were unable to give the address where the drop-off happened.

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{{^usCountry}} This has raised many questions. Perdorno said that he is trying to locate Linda Perhacs on his own and through the police. So far, he has had no luck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This has raised many questions. Perdorno said that he is trying to locate Linda Perhacs on his own and through the police. So far, he has had no luck. {{/usCountry}}

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Where Was Linda Perhacs Dropped Off?

Fernando Perdomo raised questions about the healthcare facility's role and whether something happened to the ailing octogenarian after she was dropped off. The concerns were even more visible in Perdomo's interaction with Page Six.

The musician expressed concern to the tabloid that the healthcare facility may have dropped her somewhere random, and he fears something bad might have happened to her. Pedormo told Page Six that he has hired a private investigator to look into the missing case and also reached out to the LAPD.

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“My biggest fear is that she was just dropped off on the street somewhere," he said. “The only thing they could say is they don’t allow anybody to get checked out who doesn’t have a proper place to live. But that could mean anything.”

It is unclear if the LAPD is investigating the case. So far, the agency has not responded to media requests for comments on the case.

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Who Is Linda Perhacs?

Linda Perhacs entered the experimental folk music scene with her 1970 debut psychedelic folk album “Parallelograms”. While it went unnoticed at the time, it was rediscovered years later and became a cult classic. It also brought the singer, then in her early 70s, back in public attention as the innovative harmonies and experimental sounds in “Parallelogram” found wider appreciation.

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The rediscovery of the album, and the subsequent interest in her works, paved the way for two more albums in her late years. "The Soul of All Natural Things" was released in 2014, followed by "I'm a Harmony" in 2017.