Lindsay Clancy GoFundMe: The Musgrove Family Fund tops $1.2 million after mistrial, draws over 35,000 donors

A GoFundMe started for Lindsay Clancy’s parents amid her trial has drawn over 35,000 donors and more than $1.2 million toward a $3 million goal after the mistrial. The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.

Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge William Sullivan has declared a mistrial in Plymouth, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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The GoFundMe, started by Brandee Mulligan, says, “The Musgrove Family Fund is for the two people who have remained at her side through every step of what followed: her parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove. For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay. They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer. They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her,” it adds. Why a mistrial was declared {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer. They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her,” it adds. Why a mistrial was declared {{/usCountry}}

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Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

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The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.