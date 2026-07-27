Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Lawyer reveals how Massachusetts mom turned into ‘zombie’ amid postpartum psychosis claims

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, a mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, who faces charges for the murders of her three children, commenced with opening statements. Her ex-husband, Patrick, is also expected to testify on Monday at Plymouth Superior Court.

Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

35-years-old Clancy has entered a plea of not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder concerning the deaths of her children - Cora, 5 years old, Dawson, 3 years old, and Callan, 8 months old - which occurred in the family's residence on January 24, 2023, prior to her attempt to end her own life.

Lindsay Clancy trial: Key details here

Clancy acknowledges that she killed her children, as stated by her attorney Kevin Reddington, who argues that she was excessively medicated for her mental health conditions and experienced severe postpartum psychosis.

Eighteen jurors, comprising 12 women and six men, will be tasked with hearing the case under the supervision of Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan on Monday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Patrick Clancy was the first person to discover the children that evening. Following the tragic deaths of their children, the couple divorced, and Patrick Clancy has since remarried. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick Clancy was the first person to discover the children that evening. Following the tragic deaths of their children, the couple divorced, and Patrick Clancy has since remarried. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Xbox reacts to outage: What does the 0x87e107df error mean? Here's why local trouble shooting may not work

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer says medicine turned Clancy into ‘zombie’

Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, presented to the jury the array of medications that Clancy had been prescribed in the months preceding the tragic events.

According to Reddington, Clancy received prescriptions for various medications from multiple doctors, including Zoloft, lorazepam, hydroxyzine, buspirone, trazodone, fluoxetine, and diazepam, among others.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“She was walking around absolutely a zombie,” Reddington stated, as per CNN. “She would rock on the sofa, crying hysterically, banging her head into the sofa.”

He recounted multiple hospital admissions, one of which was a program focused on postpartum concerns.

“She sits there in a group with other mothers, and they talk. And they look at her medication, and they say – you’re going to see it in the medical records – ‘we can’t really help you as postpartum,’ – and that’s what they specialize in – ‘because you’ve got medications that you’re going to have to clear because the medications can be affecting you,’” Reddington told judges.

“She was there for a day, one day!” he said. “Every one of these doctors and nurses knew that she was suffering from postpartum, and now it’s turning into psychosis.”

Lindsay Clancy lawyer defends her: ‘She loved her children’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lindsay Clancy "lacked any motive" to take the lives of her children, asserted her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, during the closing of his opening statement.

“This was a woman that was suffering from psychosis at the time that she went down to that basement,” Reddington stated. “She had no motive. She loved her children. She intended to kill herself. She didn’t fake that.”

Is Lindsay Clancy suffering from postpartum psychosis?

Prosecutors assert that Clancy, a former nurse, carefully orchestrated the murders and bears full accountability, whereas her defense claims she was experiencing severe postpartum psychosis, a rare mental disorder, at the time of the events, as per The UK Independent.

Clancy had been under psychiatric treatment for several months, and on the day of the tragic events, she allegedly heard voices commanding her to inflict harm on her children and herself. This led her to attempt suicide by jumping from a window, resulting in her paralysis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Postpartum depression is relatively prevalent among women who have recently given birth; however, postpartum psychosis is estimated to affect only 1 to 2 out of every 1,000 women following delivery. Symptoms may encompass hallucinations, delusions, paranoia, fluctuations in mood, and thoughts of self-harm or harm to others. The majority of women experiencing this condition do not end up causing harm to their children.