Lindsay Clancy trial outcome: Could her paralysis change verdict? Former killer mom prosecutor predicts big twist

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is heading toward closing arguments, and former Susan Smith prosecutor Tommy Pope believes the jury could deliver an unexpected result. Pope told Fox News Digital that women on the jury may not necessarily be more sympathetic to Clancy because of their own experiences with postpartum depression. He also believes Clancy’s paralysis could affect how some jurors view the case. Clancy, 36, admits killing her three children but says she was not criminally responsible because of postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors argue she understood what she was doing. Closing arguments are expected Thursday before the jury considers her fate.

Could Lindsay Clancy’s paralysis affect the trial outcome?

Lindsay Clancy’s jury will soon weigh her mental state, while Susan Smith’s prosecutor predicts an unexpected twist in the verdict.. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

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Pope, who prosecuted Susan Smith in the 1994 murders of her two sons, said female jurors could hold Clancy to a higher standard if they had faced postpartum struggles themselves.

“For the most part, the women were the ones that said, you know, when I had my kids, I went through hell, or I went through depression, or I battled this, or I was overwhelmed. But they’re the most important thing in my life,” he told Fox.

“And so, strange twist, while a woman may have even faced postpartum depression, she may have overcome it and then be less sympathetic to Clancy.”

The jury includes 12 women and six men, although only 12 jurors will ultimately deliberate.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Did Patrick Clancy kill children? Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, shares thoughts amid trial – watch video Will postpartum psychosis sway the Lindsay Clancy jury? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Did Patrick Clancy kill children? Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, shares thoughts amid trial – watch video Will postpartum psychosis sway the Lindsay Clancy jury? {{/usCountry}}

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Clancy is accused of killing Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023. She then attempted suicide and suffered a spinal injury that left her paralyzed.

Her defense says postpartum psychosis and problems linked to medication left her unable to understand her actions. Clancy has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Prosecutors say she planned the killings and knew what she was doing. Their final witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff, testified that Clancy remained able to understand right from wrong and was criminally responsible. He also pointed to what he described as planning before the killings.

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Also Read: Where has Lindsay Clancy been for the last 3 years? Inside her medical custody after her children’s deaths

Susan Smith prosecutor Tommy Pope weighs Clancy’s paralysis

Pope also sees Clancy’s physical condition as another factor that could affect jurors, particularly men.

“A weird mix, too, is having her in the courtroom, whether she intentionally injured herself or, as the prosecution said, tried to slide down and just got injured,” Pope told Fox News Digital.

“You have somebody that’s now paralyzed, which obviously doesn’t equate to killing three children,” he added.

“But some jurors - I would think maybe even more so men - would think, well, she’s already punished. She’s in a wheelchair. So in a strange twist, it could almost be the opposite.”

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The trial finished testimony Wednesday after five weeks and 85 witnesses. Closing arguments are expected Thursday, followed by jury deliberations.