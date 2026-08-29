Lindsay Clancy trial: Lawyer Kevin Reddington gives big update on client's mental state amid jury deliberation - video

The Lindsay Clancy trial is nearing an end as the jury is deliberating on the case of the mother accused of killing her children. Clancy has been accused of strangling Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy and Kevin Reddington listen to the closing arguments by Jennifer Sprague in the Lindsay Clancy triple murder case in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)

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While her lawyers have not denied her actions, they have argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum depression and was heavily medicated. After closing arguments, the judge presiding over the case also instructed jurors to consider a lesser manslaughter charge for Lindsay Clancy, though the prosecution has pushed for a murder charge.

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Now, Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington has shared his client's mental state as jury deliberation continued for the second day.

Lindsay Clancy's condition amid jury deliberation

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{{^usCountry}} Attorney Kevin Reddington was asked about the Lindsay Clancy case while he was leaving the courtroom. At this time, he also confirmed that the jury had asked to see pill bottles and a knife as they weighed competing claims about the postpartum depression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attorney Kevin Reddington was asked about the Lindsay Clancy case while he was leaving the courtroom. At this time, he also confirmed that the jury had asked to see pill bottles and a knife as they weighed competing claims about the postpartum depression. {{/usCountry}}

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Reporter Lauren Conlin shared her interaction with Reddington.

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At this time, Reddington also shared his insight into his client, Lindsay Clancy's state as jury deliberations continued. The lawyer described Clancy has feeling ‘beaten down’ while awaiting the verdict.

The lawyer said Lindsay Clancy was “nervous, scared, beat down as usual...If I took you and put you in a locked room and you were looking at the possibility of three consecutive life sentences, what would you feel like?”.

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What happens after verdict?

If Lindsay is found guilty of murder, then there will be a sentencing hearing for the same. If she's found guilty of manslaughter, a lesser charge, there will be a sentencing hearing for that as well.

If there's a hung jury, then the judge will declare a mistrial but Clancy would still remain charged. The prosecution would then have to decide whether to drop the charges, offer a plea deal, or try the case afresh in front of a new jury. Even if Clancy is found not guilty, it is unlikely she'll go free. She would likely have an indefinite stay at a secure mental health facility in the state.

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Notably, a New York mother with postpartum psychosis was found not guilty of killing her two boys after a judge accepted an insanity plea. Dimone Fleming was accused of killing her sons Octavius Canada and Daishawn Fleming by stabbing them multiple times and then drowning them in a bathtub, on November 26, 2022, as per The New York Times. However, the judge found her not guilty by mental disease or defect. This judgement has come amid the Lindsay Clancy trial, and now one has to wait and see if the Massachusetts jury reaches a similar conclusion.