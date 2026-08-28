Lindsay Clancy trial update: What happens if she's found not guilty by reason of insanity? Possible path to ‘freedom’

Lindsay Clancy’s future could look very different depending on the verdict now being considered by a Massachusetts jury. The 36-year-old former nurse has admitted strangling her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Her defense says she was in the grip of severe postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible. Prosecutors say she knew what she was doing and planned the killings. As jurors continue deliberating, hospital records show Clancy had also spoken about what she hoped to do with her life if she eventually left psychiatric care.

Lindsay Clancy trial: Jury weighs prison or psychiatric hospital

Lindsay Clancy’s future remains uncertain as jurors decide whether she belongs in prison or long-term psychiatric care.. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Poo)

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The jury began deliberating on August 27 after more than three weeks of testimony. On Friday, August 28, jurors returned to court to continue their discussions. They must decide whether Clancy is guilty of three counts of first-degree murder or should be found not criminally responsible because of her mental state.

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she would face life in prison without parole. If she is found not criminally responsible, she would instead be sent to a state psychiatric hospital. That would not mean she would automatically remain there for the rest of her life. Her condition could be reviewed over time, with her future depending on whether authorities believe she remains mentally ill and could pose a serious risk if released.

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{{^usCountry}} The Daily Mail reported that Clancy has spent the past three years at Tewksbury Hospital. Hospital records described a very different routine from prison life. She has had access to a cellphone, visits from her parents, meals brought by her family, spiritual support and activities including coffee groups, television and dominoes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Daily Mail reported that Clancy has spent the past three years at Tewksbury Hospital. Hospital records described a very different routine from prison life. She has had access to a cellphone, visits from her parents, meals brought by her family, spiritual support and activities including coffee groups, television and dominoes. {{/usCountry}}

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Lindsay Clancy’s plans for life after Tewksbury Hospital

Those records also offer a glimpse of what Clancy has discussed doing if she eventually gets out of psychiatric care.

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According to staff at Tewksbury Hospital, she has talked about taking part in a wheelchair marathon and becoming an advocate for postpartum mental health. The plans do not mean she is close to being released. Any release would depend on future medical and legal reviews.

Dr Paul Zeizel, one of Clancy’s treating physicians, described her during the trial as ‘extremely well regarded and well liked’ by hospital staff. He also said she remains a suicide risk and described her daily life as a cycle of ‘bad days and worse days.’

Her lawyer has argued that Clancy’s mental state at the time of the killings was central to the case. Prosecutors have taken the opposite position, saying she deliberately sent her husband, Patrick Clancy, out of the house before killing the children.

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Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Ex-FBI shares why she thinks Patrick Clancy did not kill their children

Lindsay Clancy case: What happens if she is found not criminally responsible?

A finding of not criminally responsible would send Clancy into Massachusetts’ mental health system rather than directly back into the community. Her commitment could continue as long as officials believe she remains mentally ill and that releasing her could create a serious risk of harm.

The case has drawn comparisons with Andrea Yates, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity after drowning her five children in Texas in 2001. Yates has remained in psychiatric care for more than two decades.

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Other women who used insanity defenses were released much sooner, although their circumstances were different. Dena Schlosser spent about two-and-a-half years in a Texas facility before being released and later recommitted. Kristine Cushing was released from California custody about four years after killing her two daughters.

For now, Clancy’s immediate future remains in the hands of the jury. The court has not announced a verdict, and jurors are still considering the evidence presented during the trial.