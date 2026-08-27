Did Lindsay Clancy ‘choose’ to kill her kids? Prosecution’s explosive closing argument challenges psychosis defense
Lindsay Clancy’s jury is weighing whether postpartum psychosis controlled her actions or whether prosecutors proved she knowingly chose to kill her children.
The jury in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial began deliberations Thursday after prosecutors argued that she knowingly chose to kill her three children. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague told jurors there is no dispute that Clancy was mentally ill or that she later tried to kill herself. The key question, she said, is whether Clancy knew right from wrong when she killed Cora, Dawson and Callan in January 2023. “Killing them was a choice,” Sprague said during closing arguments. Clancy’s defense says she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible.
Did Lindsay Clancy really ‘choose’ to kill her kids?
Sprague argued that Clancy’s actions before the killings showed planning and control. She pointed to the errands Clancy arranged for her then-husband, Patrick Clancy, including a CVS stop and a food pickup. Prosecutors say this gave Clancy time alone at home.
“Because she’s adding to this errand that she’s sending Patrick out on, and she has to make sure she’s not interrupted,” Sprague said.
Deep Dive
The prosecution also questioned Lindsay Clancy’s account that a male voice told her to kill her children and then herself. Sprague said the voice allegedly gave no instructions about where or how to carry out the killings.
“[The voice] says kill the kids so you can kill yourself. So, she had to choose where: the basement. She had to choose how: strangulation. She had to choose with what: exercise band. Choose again: exercise band. Choose again: exercise band. She had to choose how to kill herself.”
Also Read: Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage
What did the prosecution argue in its closing argument?
Jennifer Sprague also focused on what Clancy did that day before the killings. She said Clancy took her daughter to a doctor, spoke with her husband and handled normal family activities.
Prosecutors argued those actions showed that Clancy could make decisions and understand what she was doing. The prosecution’s final expert witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Gregory Saathoff, also testified that Clancy had the capacity to understand right from wrong.
Sprague told jurors that Clancy’s claim of hearing the voice only once was important.
“She never heard it before, and she hasn’t heard it since.”
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial outcome: Could her paralysis change verdict? Former killer mom prosecutor predicts big twist
How did Lindsay Clancy’s psychosis defence respond?
Defense attorney Kevin Reddington presented a very different explanation. He told jurors Clancy was “a darn good mother” and argued that medication and poor medical care played a major role in her mental decline.
Reddington relied on forensic psychiatrist Dr. Phillip Resnick, who testified that Clancy was psychotic and unable to control her actions when she killed her children. The defense says she should therefore be found not criminally responsible.
The jury can consider first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, not guilty and not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility. The case now rests with the jury after weeks of testimony.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More