Lindsey Graham death probe: Was there foul play? Here's why ‘unwell’ Senator rejected calls to see doctor before demise

Lindsey Graham was advised to seek urgent medical care but dismissed the recommendation with a chilling joke just moments before his passing, as per a news bombshell report.

Lindsey Graham died suddenly at 71 after dismissing medical advice shortly before his passing. Hours earlier, he joked post-trip to Ukraine about needing to address sanctions. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivai)

The senator from South Carolina passed away on Saturday night following what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness," occurring two days after he celebrated his 71st birthday and mere hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine.

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Emergency responders arrived at Graham's residence in Capitol Hill following a report of cardiac arrest at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, as per police scanner audio acquired by NBC News.

Trump makes major revelation after Lindsey Graham's death

On Sunday, President Donald Trump disclosed that he had a conversation with Graham around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, during which the senator mentioned feeling “tired” from his recent trip. Their discussion included Graham's proposed sanctions bill concerning Russia and Trump's intentions for new military actions against Iran, as reported by Axios.

Subsequent to his call with Trump, Graham communicated with another person, who informed Axios that the senator expressed feelings of unwell.

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This person advised Graham to seek medical attention immediately. However, the senator dismissed the suggestion, stating he would attend to it on Sunday morning after his planned appearance on NBC's Meet the Press.

“I can’t die now,” he quipped, as per Axios. “I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out, and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.”

Trump speculated that his conversation with Graham might have been their final exchange, stating that he received a notification around 1 a.m. from an individual in Graham's office, informing him of the senator's passing.

Lindsey Graham's staff says otherwise, but MAGA raises suspicious

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A senior staff member informed NBC News early Sunday that there were no signs indicating Graham was unwell before his unexpected death, and there had been no known health issues concerning Graham. The cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Prominent figures within the MAGA movement quickly began to propose various theories regarding Graham's death, with right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer referencing his recent trip to Ukraine and his advocacy for stricter sanctions against Russia.

“Yesterday, Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine... and called for more sanctions against Russia and pledged more US support for Ukraine,” she stated on X. “One day later, Lindsey Graham is dead. There needs to be an investigation!”

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There is no evidence to back MAGA's claims, and authorities have not pointed to any foul play. Furthermore, the senator has a family history of heart disease, with his father succumbing to a heart attack at 69 years old, when Graham was 22.

Lindsey Graham death probe: FBI steps in

However, the FBI's move to support local investigators has heightened public curiosity regarding the details of the longtime senator's death.

Concerns regarding the senator's death escalated after FBI Director Kash Patel affirmed that the bureau was assisting local agencies. Patel informed that the FBI is working with local authorities and has made all required resources available.

One notable aspect that has garnered significant attention is Graham's visit to Ukraine just days prior to his passing. During the congressional recess, Graham traveled abroad and held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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Additionally, the senator inspected a Ukrainian drone manufacturing facility that was subsequently reported to have been targeted by Russian military forces. This visit aligned with Graham's enduring support for Ukraine and his advocacy for sustained American engagement in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

In addition to his focus on Ukraine, Graham was also one of the Senate's most outspoken proponents regarding Iran policy. The senator consistently advocated for a stringent approach towards Tehran and openly endorsed U.S. initiatives aimed at mitigating Iranian influence across the Middle East.

These stances had previously rendered him a target of criticism from foreign adversaries, contributing to the public discourse surrounding his untimely death.