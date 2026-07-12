Some of Lindsey Graham’s last photos have caught Netizens’ attention after the senator from South Carolina died at 71. His office confirmed his death in a post on X.

Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine a day before death; some of late senator's last photos surface (@ZelenskyyUa/X)

Graham had recently returned from Ukraine, per The Washington Post. He visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, July 10, in Kyiv. Photos Zelensky shared on X after his meeting with Graham have now surfaced, with Netizens pointing out that these may be some of his last photos before his death on July 11.

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“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” Graham’s office said in a statement on X. "Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Lindsey Graham’s final Ukraine visit

Zelensky shared several photos with Graham on X while thanking him in the caption.

“A good meeting with US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv. This is already my tenth visit to your country, and we appreciate this support,” Zelensky wrote on X after the meeting.

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He added, “Thank you, Lindsey, for recognizing our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that diplomacy will eventually be able to work. And right now, it is important to strengthen our long-range sanction pressure on Russia with new sanction steps from our partners. Lindsey informed me about the work in Congress on the relevant bill. We also discussed urgent needs for air defense to protect our people. During the NATO summit in Ankara, the US President and I reached political agreements regarding licenses for the production of "Patriots" in Ukraine. It is very important to now implement all of this at the operational level. Thank you to the United States, the President, and Congress for bipartisan and consistent bicameral support.

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Check out Zelensky's photos here: https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2075622800967029137?s=20

Graham was known for his strong support for Israel and Ukraine. He called for a hard line against countries including Iran, Russia and China.

He was initially one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics. However, eventually, he became a close ally and frequent defender of the US President.