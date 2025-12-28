‘Living Nostradamus’ has a scary prediction for Royal Family in 2026; 'Prince Harry will…'

A self-proclaimed clairvoyant, known as the “Living Nostradamus” on social media, has claimed that a "major event within the royal family - possibly tied to the health of a key member" will occur between late 2025 and early 2026. Brazilian clairvoyant Athos Salome claims that the royal family may face crisis involving the health of a family member (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Athos Salome, a 38-year-old Brazilian who claims to have foreseen several historical events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Daily Mail.

What is the prediction?

Salome shared with Daily Mail that the health issue of a Royal Family member will trigger multiple occurrences in the Royal Family.

He said that Prince Harry will have a “symbolic return to the UK and a fragile truce with King Charles and Princess Eugenie." He added that "Prince William, however, remains a fracture point.”

He says that there will be “full reconciliation” from the Royal grandchildren. “Full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet. But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time.”

Salome has also foreshadowed a looming dispute between Meghan Markle and Netflix that would lead to “logistical setbacks” ultimately contributing to fractured relations.

Multiple predictions of Athos have come true

Salome had eerily predicted a "global disruption with biological threats" just before the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.

Salome had claimed in 2024 that he had accurately predicted the cyberattacks directed at the Olympics in Paris and even predicted Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. He had also made marks regarding turmoil in the East, which many take to be allusions to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He told Daily Star that he had also predicted the asteroid “God of Chaos” would possibly make contact with Earth and that NASA would make an announcement regarding the same.

He said, “On 28 July this year, I posted a video in my Instagram stories again about the asteroid, predicting that NASA would make an announcement in September, confirming that the asteroid would enter a collision course with Earth by November. My predictions are not coincidences. They are grounded and come true.”