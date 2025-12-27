Attacker injures 3 women in stabbing incidents on Paris Metro network, arrested

Three women were stabbed and wounded in the Paris metro on Friday by an attacker, AFP reported, citing the body that runs the network. Three women were stabbed and wounded at three different Paris Metro stations, including Opera, Arts et Métiers and République, on December 26, 2025, by an attacker, said the RATP, the body that runs the network.(AFP)

According to an AFP report, the prosecutor's office said that the suspect has been taken into custody.

The attacks occurred at three different stations in the centre of the French capital between 4:15 PM (1515 GMT) and 4:45 PM, including Opera, Arts et Métiers, next to the Marais, and République, according to a statement from the Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP), quoted by AFP.

The suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the women, who sustained minor injuries to their backs and thighs, Le Parisien reported, citing police sources. The report added that one of the victims is pregnant.

"The victims were quickly taken care of by the emergency services," RATP said.

Prosecutors stated that the man, in his mid-20s, according to a Reuters report, was identified by the officers using surveillance camera footage. They then tracked the geolocation of his mobile phone to locate and arrest him later in the afternoon in the Val d’Oise region, north of Paris.

"Activating the geolocation of his mobile phone led to his arrest late afternoon in Val d'Oise," they said.

Police sources quoted by Le Parisien said that the possibility of terrorism has been ruled out and the attack appeared to be the work of a mentally unstable individual, or at least someone with a fragile mental state.

European capitals are especially vigilant during the end-of-year period for any violent incidents, given recent attacks and plots targeting festive or religious gatherings.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called for "maximum vigilance" last week in a message to senior officials.

Nunez asked local officials to strengthen security measures across the country with a visible and deterrent presence due to the "very high level of the terrorist threat" and "the risk of public disorder".