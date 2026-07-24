Locust Grove Fire update: Vegetation blaze grows south of Tri-Cities; check map as scary videos emerge

A rapidly growing vegetation fire south of Washington state's Tri-Cities has prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders. Firefighters have expanded their response to the Locust Grove Fire after incident commanders requested additional wildland strike teams. The blaze had grown to about 20 acres on Thursday, according to WatchDuty. A third strike team was later requested as crews worked to prevent the fire from threatening homes and other buildings.

Firefighters have expanded their response to the Locust Grove Fire after incident commanders requested additional wildland strike teams. (WatchDuty)

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Many people in the Tri-Cities region of Washington State experienced dread and terror as they saw flames from the enormous Locust Grove fire near Kennewick.

People in West Pasco, which is part of the Tri-Cities region, have shared images of the course of the fire as it grew. A user on Facebook shared three different images of the rapidly growing fire in the span of 15 minutes.

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Also read: Kennewick Finley Fire update: Vegetation fires breaks out in Washington State; check map as scary videos emerge

Evacuation orders expand

According to Watch Duty, emergency crews first responded to reports of a vegetation fire shortly after midnight.

As the fire progressed, officials repeatedly requested more firefighting resources.

A wildland strike team was initially dispatched following reports over emergency radio traffic. Incident commanders later requested a second strike team dedicated to structure protection as flames threatened nearby properties. A third strike team was subsequently ordered to strengthen the response, followed by another wildland strike team from Walla Walla County.

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WatchDuty coverage reported that emergency officials urged residents in Inspiration Heights, particularly around West 50th Avenue and South, to leave immediately as crews battled the fire overnight.

Watch Duty's incident map continued to update as firefighters assessed the fire's perimeter and coordinated incoming resources. Officials advised residents to monitor official evacuation alerts

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Map from WatchDuty

Residents told to leave immediately

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The most urgent warning came from Benton County Fire District 1, which instructed residents in Inspiration Heights to evacuate without delay.

"Residents in Inspiration Heights should GO NOW," the fire district said in an update shared through Watch Duty.

The Kennewick Police Department issued a similar message, saying officers were going door-to-door to help evacuate residents.

"Officers are working on evacuating all residents of W. 50th and South. If you live in this area, please begin evacuating as quickly as possible," the department said. It also urged people to contact friends and relatives living nearby to ensure they reached safety.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 3 PIO on X, the heavy smoke has blocked SR397 at MP4 just east of S Olympia St. and SR397 at S Bofer Canyon Rd.

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