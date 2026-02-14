Lois Gibson: 5 things about forensic artist who drew masked suspect sketch in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

This came after the FBI had released video footage and photos of the masked suspect who was seen wearing a mask and gloves at Guthrie's door, the night she is believed to have been taken. “I GUESSED at the parts of face covered with ski mask on this Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect. I used the surveillance photos shown. I spent 43 years at job trying to help detectives with similar photos. Only thing somewhat sure are eyes and part of lips/mustache. I’ll take the hit if I’m drastically wrong. Don’t criticize~~do your own version,” Gibson wrote on Facebook.

Lois Gibson is a retired Houston Police Department forensic artist who recently released a sketch of the masked suspect seen in the video footage at Nancy Guthrie 's house. The drawing was based on Gibson's past experience with law enforcement and she shared the sketch via a Facebook post.

The post has gone viral since, sparking interest in the artist behind the contribution in the Nancy Guthrie case. Here's five things to know about Gibson.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Amid Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie buzz sheriff reacts to theory on family's involvement

Lois Gibson: 5 things to know Gibson studied from the University of Texas. She worked with the Houston Police Department till 2021. Gibson has a Guinness world record for “Most Successful Forensic Artist”. She is reportedly passionate about ‘catching criminals’ due to a ‘near-death experience as the victim of a serial rapist/killer’, as per her website. Gibson's sketches have reportedly helped identify over 751 victims, as per her site. Gibson has been previously involved in high profile cases as well, making the sketch in the Stormy Daniels case in 2018. It pertained to allegations by Daniels, the adult film star, that a man threatened her in a parking lot in Las Vegas back in 2011, over the alleged affair with President Donald Trump. Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Investigators have said that time is of the essence in this case due to Guthrie's advanced years. She's not likely to be in good health without her daily medication, which was left behind at home when she was taken. Reports have suggested that Guthrie has cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and uses a pacemaker.

While authorities are yet to name a suspect in the case, they have revealed more details about the suspect's physical appearance, based on the camera footage from Guthrie's. FBI Director Kash Patel, meanwhile, indicated that they had persons of interest in the matter.