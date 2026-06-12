Long Beach fire reports spark fear among California residents: ‘Smoky as hell’

People appearing to be Long Beach residents claimed something was burning downtown on Friday, though there's no confirmed reports of a fire. “Whats on fire downtown??,” one person asked on a sub-Reddit for Long Beach.

Claims of a fire in Long Beach sparked fear among locals. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They indicated that the alleged blaze appeared to be somewhere by 3rd and Atlantic in the California city. “What's that smell,” the person further posted.

At present, there's no confirmation from the Long Beach Fire Department about any blaze in the area. The last post on their official page is about being in a state of readiness.

Also Read | Ruidoso Downs fire update: Structure fire on Colorado Ave turns into vegetation fire; watch scary videos from New Mexico

“Today, LBFD’s Urban Search & Rescue Team put their deployment capabilities to the test during a Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX). From earthquakes and floods to building collapses, these highly trained firefighters are prepared to respond when communities need help most,” the Long Beach Fire Department had posted, attaching a video along with it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, fears about the blaze in Long Beach continued among locals. Long Beach fire reports spark fears {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, fears about the blaze in Long Beach continued among locals. Long Beach fire reports spark fears {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One person remarked there was a lot of smoke. “Smoky as hell too,” they said in the comment section of the Reddit post. Another user chimed in saying “idk but im walkin home from v room and it smell like burning plastic.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person remarked there was a lot of smoke. “Smoky as hell too,” they said in the comment section of the Reddit post. Another user chimed in saying “idk but im walkin home from v room and it smell like burning plastic.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The smell appeared to have traveled some distance as one person commented “Damn. I could smell it from several blocks north.” Yet another expressed agreement noting they were nowhere close to 3rd and Atlantic. “Ok I can smell smoke now with my window open and not even that close to 3rd and Atlantic,” a person said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The smell appeared to have traveled some distance as one person commented “Damn. I could smell it from several blocks north.” Yet another expressed agreement noting they were nowhere close to 3rd and Atlantic. “Ok I can smell smoke now with my window open and not even that close to 3rd and Atlantic,” a person said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yet another claimed they could see smoke. “Can smell and see smoke several blocks north of Atlantic,” a Reddit user wrote.

As time wore on, more locals joined in the conversation despite the time of the day. One concerned individual wrote “I just finished inspecting my building west of Pacific.” Another added “No clue but the smell woke me up.”

One even claimed that there was no smoke or fire, but rather it was an inversion layer. “I think it’s an inversion layer,” the Reddit user said. Notably, an inversion layer is a phenomenon where a layer of warmer air overlies the cooler air. However, there's no confirmation if the person's assumption was right or not.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON