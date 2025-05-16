Long Beach fire: Massive blaze halts traffic on I-405| Videos
May 16, 2025 07:05 AM IST
A massive fire near Interstate 405 in Long Beach, California, has brought traffic to a complete standstill. Videos from the scene show a towering plume of smoke billowing into the sky.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information