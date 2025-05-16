Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Long Beach fire: Massive blaze halts traffic on I-405| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 16, 2025 07:05 AM IST

A massive fire near Interstate 405 in Long Beach has brought traffic to a complete standstill. Videos show a towering plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

A massive fire near Interstate 405 in Long Beach, California, has brought traffic to a complete standstill. Videos from the scene show a towering plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

A massive fire near Interstate 405 in Long Beach has brought traffic to a complete standstill.(UnSplash)
A massive fire near Interstate 405 in Long Beach has brought traffic to a complete standstill.(UnSplash)

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Long Beach fire: Massive blaze halts traffic on I-405| Videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On