Lorna Hajdini JP Morgan scandal: Texas founder wants CEO Jamie Dimon to take strict action; ‘go full scorched earth’

Lorna Hajdini, Executive Director for Leveraged Finance at JPMorgan, was accused of sexually harassing a junior staff member in a bombshell lawsuit. The case was first reported on by Daily Mail and drew intense scrutiny on Hajdini.

Lorna Hajdini works for JPMorgan whose CEO is Jamie Dimon.(X/@AkademiksTV, X/@AdameMedia)

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Amid this, she deleted her LinkedIn account and claims were made that her Instagram account was also set to private amid the controversy. While the accusations against Hajdini caught the attention of many people online, she denied any wrongdoing.

Further, JPMorgan – who were also made a party in the lawsuit – had a spokesperson tell Mail that the claims held no merit and an internal investigation had found as much. Now, New York Post, which also identified the person leveling the accusations against Hajdini, reported that the lawsuit has been retracted for corrections.

Also Read | Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

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{{^usCountry}} This has led many to believe that the initial claims made about Hajdini were untrue. At the same time, many have begun to clamor for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to take action against the accuser, if the allegations turn out to be false. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This has led many to believe that the initial claims made about Hajdini were untrue. At the same time, many have begun to clamor for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to take action against the accuser, if the allegations turn out to be false. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Jamie Dimon is going to blow casket. Rightfully so, that CEO does not take nonsense,” one person wrote on X. Others also backed Hajdini's position. Hinting at a lawsuit, one person wrote “you laugh now, but that j.p. morgan lady is gonna own half of manhattan when the dust settles.” Another added “I think we're all on Team Lorna here. The allegations are almost certainly false and defamatory...”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jamie Dimon is going to blow casket. Rightfully so, that CEO does not take nonsense,” one person wrote on X. Others also backed Hajdini's position. Hinting at a lawsuit, one person wrote “you laugh now, but that j.p. morgan lady is gonna own half of manhattan when the dust settles.” Another added “I think we're all on Team Lorna here. The allegations are almost certainly false and defamatory...”. {{/usCountry}}

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However, it's not just average internet users who are getting in on the conversation. Nalin Haley, political activist and son of Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, wrote “Lol bro got laid off, tried to say it was racial bias, and when that didn’t work he made up (a very obvious) fake harassment case. He needs to go to jail for a long time. I feel for the woman.” He added “This is why regardless of the gender you shouldn’t just believe anyone immediately. Also, both men and women CAN and HAVE been victims and this guy making this up is invalidating all those very real and tragic experiences.”

Texas CEO makes urgent appeal to Jamie Dimon

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Amid this, Bobby Fijan, a Texas-based CEO and co-founder of the American Housing Corporation has made an urgent appeal to Jamie Dimon, seeking strong action in the matter. Fijan, as a person of the business world, shared his thoughts on X.

“As a PR matter … Dimon should jump in, and go full scorched earth,” he wrote.

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“Not only is it good “politics” but it’s also just true that if someone f**** with one of your team members like this guy did should warrant massive retribution,” he added. “As they say … what’s the point of having F You money if you don’t sometimes say F You. It would, frankly, be a huge thing for JPM team morale if he gave a Gordon Gekko speech/routine on this guy,” he continued.

Fijan further shared his thoughts and said “CEOs are modern princes, and that come with responsibilities and obligation … which is taking care of your team. Now most of them shirk that, but Dimon could win significant amount of loyalty.”

Many others appeared to agree with Fijan's assessment. “Absolutely. He should make this guy unemployable by any Wall Street firm. Falsely accusing someone of sexual crimes is horrible, whether it’s men or women who do it. Feel bad for the lady in this situation who by all accounts is a responsible and upstanding individual,” one said.

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Another chipped in “Completely accurate, and it’s a perfect opportunity to show that false accusations will result in annihilation. They should bury this man under a mountain of litigation, they need to make an example of him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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