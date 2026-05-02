Months before filing his explosive lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini, the former JPMorgan Chase employee allegedly sought guidance from an online legal-advice chatbot, The New York Post reported on Friday, citing transcripts of the conversation. While the publication has identified the victim, we have chosen not to name him.

What's the chatbot angle in the Lorna Hajdini case?

A banner with the JP Morgan Asset Management logo on the redevelopment site of 65 Gresham Street in London(Bloomberg)

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The Post reported that the exchange was posted on AskALawyerOnCall.com around July last year and appeared to show the self-identified victim discussing allegations of sexual assault, workplace retaliation and drug use connected to a former employer.

Read More: 'If you don’t f*** my brains out': 5 shocking details sex harassment in case against JP Morgan executive

“I was raped, secually assulted [sic], harassed, and forced to do drugs by my former boss at Morgan Stanley,’’ the user allegedly wrote during the chatbot conversation.

The same exchange continued with additional accusations involving workplace retaliation.

“I was then retaliated against for seeking to move groups internally at the firm,” he allegedly added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to screenshots published by the outlet, the site connected the victim to a legal adviser operating under the username ‘Joycelaw’, described on the platform as an ‘expert’ in employment and business law. During parts of the conversation, the alleged abuser was described as male - a major contrast to the lawsuit the former JP Morgan worker later filed against Hajdini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to screenshots published by the outlet, the site connected the victim to a legal adviser operating under the username ‘Joycelaw’, described on the platform as an ‘expert’ in employment and business law. During parts of the conversation, the alleged abuser was described as male - a major contrast to the lawsuit the former JP Morgan worker later filed against Hajdini. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I was sexually assaulted and harassed by my former boss, and he even forced me to do drugs,’’ he supposedly told the chatbot adviser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was sexually assaulted and harassed by my former boss, and he even forced me to do drugs,’’ he supposedly told the chatbot adviser. {{/usCountry}}

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The transcript also referenced a separation agreement tied to the alleged incidents.

“Yes but I was forced to sign under duress,” the alleged victim purportedly claimed while stating he had ‘AMPLE evidence’ of his suffering.

Elsewhere in the exchange, the user allegedly described long-term emotional fallout tied to the claims.

“I signed it because I was scared and felt I had no choice. He said he would ruin my career if I didn’t comply. After I signed, he started spreading lies about me, claiming I made everything up. It was disheartening because most people at work didn’t know the truth,’’ he allegedly wrote.

“I’ve been struggling mentally since then. It was a terrible experience, and I left under awful circumstances. He told everyone a false narrative about me, which made it even harder,” the transcript stated.

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At one point, the chatbot adviser referenced allegations dating back to 2020 — despite him not joining JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team until spring 2024.

“Since this happened in 2020, you might still have options. Have you considered filing a workers’ compensation claim?” Joycelaw reportedly wrote.

He allegedly replied: “I didn’t think about that. I just feel stuck because I signed that waiver,’’ before adding, “Everyone seems to refuse to help me because of it.”

The transcript further claimed the alleged victim accused the unnamed alleged abuser of damaging his career prospects.

“He breached the NDA and told my new employer about what happened,” Rana supposedly said.

The online discussion also suggested him was exploring possible legal action long before filing his recent complaint in New York.

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“Do you think I actually have a valid claim?” and “Do you know anyone who might take my case?” were among the questions he allegedly posed to the chatbot adviser.

The Lorna Hajdini lawsuit and her response

The lawsuit, filed anonymously by a ‘John Doe’ before later being withdrawn for 'corrections'— accused Hajdini of coercive sexual abuse, claiming she turned him into her ‘sex slave’ through threats, drugs and intimidation. The complaint alleged Hajdini used Rohypnol and Viagra, threatened his bonus compensation and forced sexual encounters.

Hajdini has strongly denied the allegations through her attorneys.

“She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers said, as per The Post.

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The lawsuit also named JPMorgan as a defendant, accusing the bank of retaliation and failing to properly investigate his complaints. However, the company said its internal review found no evidence supporting his allegations.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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