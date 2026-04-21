Louisiana massacre: How did a terrified child escape Shamar Elkins shooting in Shreveport? Haunting details revealed

One child managed to escape a family massacre in Louisiana over the weekend by leaping from the roof of the residence. The incident took place when crazed 31-year-old Army vet Shamar Elkins opened fire in the residence in Shreveport.

Shamar Elkins was identified as the Louisiana shooting suspect(Shamar Elkins/Facebook)

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The disturbed father took the lives of seven of his children and one of their cousins during a violent outburst in the early hours of the morning. Elkins, who was in the midst of a divorce, also shot his estranged spouse and a girlfriend in the head before stealing a vehicle, which initiated a police pursuit that concluded with law enforcement fatally shooting him in the adjacent Bossier City. Both women managed to survive the attack.

Also Read: Who is Christina Snow? Shamar Elkins' girlfriend wrote disturbing post about Louisiana shooter

Surviving child is 12-year-old girl

Christopher Bordelon, a spokesperson for the Shreveport police, informed PEOPLE that the 12-year-old girl sustained injuries after she escaped the scene and jumped from the roof during the event on Sunday, April 19.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier reports suggested that the surviving child was a 13-year-old boy. However, Bordelon corrected this information on Monday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier reports suggested that the surviving child was a 13-year-old boy. However, Bordelon corrected this information on Monday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He had some injuries, some broken bones, but we do expect him to recover," Bordelon had told KSLA. “We're just very thankful he was able to get away.” Is the surviving child's Shamar Elkins daughter? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He had some injuries, some broken bones, but we do expect him to recover," Bordelon had told KSLA. “We're just very thankful he was able to get away.” Is the surviving child's Shamar Elkins daughter? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bordelon informed PEOPLE in his revised statement that the girl was not a child of the suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bordelon informed PEOPLE in his revised statement that the girl was not a child of the suspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A total of eight children lost their lives in the mass shooting that took place shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday at a residence in Shreveport, Louisiana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of eight children lost their lives in the mass shooting that took place shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday at a residence in Shreveport, Louisiana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Bordelon, seven of the children were discovered dead within the home — several of them in their beds — while the eighth child was found lifeless near the roof, with Bordelon suggesting that he was shot while attempting to flee.' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bordelon, seven of the children were discovered dead within the home — several of them in their beds — while the eighth child was found lifeless near the roof, with Bordelon suggesting that he was shot while attempting to flee.' {{/usCountry}}

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“There's blood and bodies everywhere,” Bordelon stated to PEOPLE. “Some were shot in the bed, some were shot trying to get away.”

Shreveport shooting: What was killer's motive?

On being asked about the killer's motive, the the Shreveport police spokesperson said, “I think he just had it in his mind he was going to kill everybody in the house. I don't think there was much thought processes to order. I don't know that he necessarily had a plan other than just to kill everybody.”

He further stated that the suspect initially started to take the lives of children on the first floor, while others attempted to flee through a window located on the second floor that led to the roof of a garage.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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