Who is Christina Snow? Shamar Elkins' girlfriend wrote disturbing post about Louisiana shooter

The stress-laden Army veteran who brutally murdered seven of his children along with one of their cousins in Louisiana on Sunday was scheduled to confront his estranged wife in divorce court on Monday. Shamar Elkins, 31, killed eight children in execution-style shooting amid divorce proceedings with Shaneiqua Pugh, who sustained critical injuries. (Shamar Elkins/Facebook)

Shamar Elkins, 31, reached out to his mother, Mahelia Elkins, and stepfather Marcus Jackson on Easter Sunday to inform them that his wife of two years, Shaneiqua Pugh, had initiated divorce proceedings. He even expressed his desire to take his own life, revealing that he was engulfed in "dark thoughts," reported the New York Times.

Jackson recounted that he advised his troubled stepson that he could surmount his difficulties if he remained resilient.

Also Read: Who is Shaneiqua Elkins? All we know about Shamar Elkins' wife and children after horrific Louisiana shooting

Shaneiqua Pugh and Christina Snow sustain brutal injuries Elkins subsequently shot the eight children in an execution-style manner on Sunday morning. He also directed his firearm at Pugh, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, as well as at the woman believed to be his girlfriend, Christina Snow, who was shot in the head. Kin identified Snow as the girlfriend, according to KSLA.

Pugh was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as reported by officials. Snow also suffered severe injuries.

The perpetrator’s wife, Shaneiqua Pugh, who is the mother of four of his children, was scheduled to appear in court with her husband on Monday as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The other injured woman, Christina Snow, is said to be the mother of Elkin’s three other kids.

The deceased children have been identified as follows: Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 6; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5.

Who is Christina Luvynhymdearly Snow? Victim Sariahh's mother wrote chilling post about Sariahh's mother was previously married to the shooter, as indicated by woman's social media profile.

The mother, who goes by the name Christina Luvynhymdearly Snow on Facebook, had posted various photos on social media during 2015 and 2016 regarding her marriage to Shamar, illustrating a tumultuous relationship.

In 2013, Christina welcomed Sariahh into the world, as noted in a Facebook post she made on the girl's second birthday.

While those photos radiated happiness, other posts on Facebook reveal Christina's apprehensions regarding Shamar. In a December 2016 post, she said: "Wish I never met you Shamar Elkins," tagging him in the message.

On New Year's Eve in 2015, Christina shared her feelings of being loved by Shamar. However, the next day, she lamented about feeling hurt because he allegedly prevented her from moving on.

It remains unclear when the couple separated or whether Christina is the mother of any of the other children who lost their lives.