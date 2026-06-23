Luke Bryan-Jason Aldean lawsuit: Country music stars and Adam LaRoche sued for $1.4M after closing Nashville steakhouse

A real estate firm is taking legal action against country music artists Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, along with former MLB player Adam LaRoche, due to the shutdown of their Nashville steakhouse.

A real estate firm is suing Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Adam LaRoche for over $1.4 million due to the closure of their Nashville restaurant, E3 Chophouse, alleging a breach of lease after they stopped paying rent in February. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The steakhouse, situated in the Hillsboro Village area of the city, commenced operations in 2019 and is one of only two in the nation. The second establishment, which is owned by LaRoche along with his brothers Jeff and Andy, is located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and began its operations in 2013.

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What we know about lawsuit against Luke Bryan-Jason Aldean

Village 21 Investment Partners LLC is pursuing over $1.4 million in damages, asserting that the closure constitutes a breach of their lease agreement, as stated in the lawsuit filed in Davidson County Circuit Court.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint indicates that the trio formerly managed a restaurant named E3 Chophouse but "stopped paying the monthly rent and abruptly closed the restaurant" in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint indicates that the trio formerly managed a restaurant named E3 Chophouse but "stopped paying the monthly rent and abruptly closed the restaurant" in February. {{/usCountry}}

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"Nashville − we’re hitting pause," the E3 Chophouse Nashville website stated on Tuesday. "We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next. Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location."

LaRoche and Luke Bryan's friendship

LaRoche was a professional baseball first baseman who had a career spanning 12 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB). Throughout his career, he played for several teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, and Chicago White Sox.

LaRoche formed a friendship with Bryan over twenty years ago, following his attendance at one of Bryan's music performances in Atlanta, as previously reported by The Tennessean, which is part of the USA TODAY Network. Subsequently, LaRoche introduced himself to Aldean after the artist sang the national anthem at an Atlanta Braves game, and they ultimately became hunting companions, he stated.

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According to online court records, a hearing for the civil case is scheduled for Friday, June 26.