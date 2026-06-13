Trevor Lines missing: 5 things about person headed to Bonnaroo music festival, last seen in Nashville, Tennessee

Trevor Lines was reportedly headed to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, when he went missing from Nashville, his family shared on Facebook. Trevor Lines reportedly went missing while on his way to attend the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. (Facebook/Trevor Lines)

“My son, Trevor Lines went missing from his Air BNB in Nashville, TN yesterday morning. He was with a group of friends on their way to music festival Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN. He was in bed at 6am but when his friends woke up at around 9-9:30am Trevor was gone. He left his phone, his bag, and other items behind,” a woman going by Kelly Hancock shared. She added “Please pray for us to find Trevor safe.”

“This is Trevor Lines, my former stepson, and he has been reported missing in the Nashville area,” a person named Jackie Shambora shared on Facebook.

Several people expressed hopes on both posts that Lines would be found soon. “Praying for Gods protection and he will be found well. Sharing,” one person wrote. Another added “Sending prayers you way that he is found safe. If you need anything feel free to reach out.”

Also Read | Who is Samantha Stites, where is she now? Latest update as Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror returns on ABC's 20/20

Meanwhile, one person shared a snapshot of a comment of an individual who claimed to have seen Lines at the Skrillex performance during the music festival. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.