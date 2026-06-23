Is Claude down? Anthropic says ‘The issue has been identified’
Anthropic announced a fix is being implemented for Claude's recent downtime, with reports of the outage decreasing, according to Downdetector.
Claude is currently experiencing downtime, or at least it was. Anthropic's latest update regarding the outage was issued around 10:25 AM ET, stating, “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” However, this is the extent of the information available at the moment, aside from a decreasing number of reports observed by Downdetector.
Also Read: Dan Goldman: Here's why a Brooklyn coffee shop banned a congressman after his visit
AI assistant Claude down: Here's what we know about the outage
The AI assistant Claude, which has gained significant popularity, has experienced downtime today, prompting Anthropic to announce that it is currently "investigating" the situation.
The issues began around 10:02 AM ET / 3:02 PM BST, coinciding with a surge in reports on Downdetector. As of this writing, the number of reports has continued to rise, surpassing 8,000 in the United States.
Although the number of reports regarding Claude's issues on Downdetector has slightly decreased in the past 30 minutes, they remain considerably high. Furthermore, Anthropic's status page (as shown above) indicates a "major outage" affecting all of its platforms, with the exception of Claude for Government.
Consequently, the chat interface of Claude, along with Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and its API, are currently experiencing difficulties, resulting in a widespread outage that impacts a large number of users.
Internet reacts
Meanwhile, several users took to X to report issues with Claude. “Me trying to remember how to code manually when Claude AI is down,” one X user wrote.
“Claude is experiencing a major outage right now across all platforms,” another said.
What is Claude AI?
Claude represents a family of proprietary large language models (LLMs), along with an AI assistant and various AI tools that utilize these models, all developed by Anthropic. The Claude models, especially from the third generation onward, have consistently been recognized as some of the top-performing generative AI models available in the market.
Anthropic, the organization responsible for Claude, was established in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, including siblings Dario Amodei (the CEO) and Daniela Amodei (the president), prior to the launch of ChatGPT by their previous employer. A key aspect of Anthropic’s foundation and its ongoing strategy regarding artificial intelligence is a strong focus on AI safety and interpretability, which the co-founders believed they could pursue more effectively outside of OpenAI. Anthropic is incorporated as a public benefit corporation (PBC), which signifies its apparent dedication to certain altruistic objectives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More