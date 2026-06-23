Is Claude down? Anthropic says ‘The issue has been identified’

Claude is currently experiencing downtime, or at least it was. Anthropic's latest update regarding the outage was issued around 10:25 AM ET, stating, “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” However, this is the extent of the information available at the moment, aside from a decreasing number of reports observed by Downdetector. Claude faced downtime, but Anthropic stated a fix is in progress. Reports of the issue are dwindling, per Down Detector's observations. (REUTERS/Representational)

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AI assistant Claude down: Here's what we know about the outage The AI assistant Claude, which has gained significant popularity, has experienced downtime today, prompting Anthropic to announce that it is currently "investigating" the situation.

The issues began around 10:02 AM ET / 3:02 PM BST, coinciding with a surge in reports on Downdetector. As of this writing, the number of reports has continued to rise, surpassing 8,000 in the United States.

Although the number of reports regarding Claude's issues on Downdetector has slightly decreased in the past 30 minutes, they remain considerably high. Furthermore, Anthropic's status page (as shown above) indicates a "major outage" affecting all of its platforms, with the exception of Claude for Government.

Consequently, the chat interface of Claude, along with Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and its API, are currently experiencing difficulties, resulting in a widespread outage that impacts a large number of users.

Internet reacts Meanwhile, several users took to X to report issues with Claude. “Me trying to remember how to code manually when Claude AI is down,” one X user wrote.

“Claude is experiencing a major outage right now across all platforms,” another said.

What is Claude AI? Claude represents a family of proprietary large language models (LLMs), along with an AI assistant and various AI tools that utilize these models, all developed by Anthropic. The Claude models, especially from the third generation onward, have consistently been recognized as some of the top-performing generative AI models available in the market.

Anthropic, the organization responsible for Claude, was established in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, including siblings Dario Amodei (the CEO) and Daniela Amodei (the president), prior to the launch of ChatGPT by their previous employer. A key aspect of Anthropic’s foundation and its ongoing strategy regarding artificial intelligence is a strong focus on AI safety and interpretability, which the co-founders believed they could pursue more effectively outside of OpenAI. Anthropic is incorporated as a public benefit corporation (PBC), which signifies its apparent dedication to certain altruistic objectives.