Luke Bryan-Jason Aldean lawsuit: Country music stars and Adam LaRoche sued for $1.4M after closing Nashville steakhouse
Lawsuit claims Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Adam LaRoche closed Nashville restaurant without paying rent, seeking damages for breach of agreement.
A real estate firm is taking legal action against country music artists Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, along with former MLB player Adam LaRoche, due to the shutdown of their Nashville steakhouse.
The steakhouse, situated in the Hillsboro Village area of the city, commenced operations in 2019 and is one of only two in the nation. The second establishment, which is owned by LaRoche along with his brothers Jeff and Andy, is located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and began its operations in 2013.
Also Read: Is Claude down? Anthropic says ‘The issue has been identified’
What we know about lawsuit against Luke Bryan-Jason Aldean
Village 21 Investment Partners LLC is pursuing over $1.4 million in damages, asserting that the closure constitutes a breach of their lease agreement, as stated in the lawsuit filed in Davidson County Circuit Court.
The complaint indicates that the trio formerly managed a restaurant named E3 Chophouse but "stopped paying the monthly rent and abruptly closed the restaurant" in February.
"Nashville − we’re hitting pause," the E3 Chophouse Nashville website stated on Tuesday. "We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next. Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location."
LaRoche and Luke Bryan's friendship
LaRoche was a professional baseball first baseman who had a career spanning 12 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB). Throughout his career, he played for several teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, and Chicago White Sox.
LaRoche formed a friendship with Bryan over twenty years ago, following his attendance at one of Bryan's music performances in Atlanta, as previously reported by The Tennessean, which is part of the USA TODAY Network. Subsequently, LaRoche introduced himself to Aldean after the artist sang the national anthem at an Atlanta Braves game, and they ultimately became hunting companions, he stated.
According to online court records, a hearing for the civil case is scheduled for Friday, June 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More