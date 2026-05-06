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Luke Nichols of Outdoor Boys hits LosPollosTV with copyright suit; leaves fans divided

Amid Luke Nichols' suit against LosPollosTV, the latter's videos are being removed rapidly, causing concern to the content creators. 

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:38 am IST
By HT US Desk
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A feud has broken out between two famous YouTube creators. Luke Nichols from Outdoor Boys hit LosPollosTV with copyright strikes. Louis Sammartino and his father are now facing a major problem. They often film themselves reacting to many popular adventure videos online.

Louis Sammartino of LosPollosTV was taken aback by the lawsuit brought on by the former Outlook Boys member, Luke Nichols. (X/Louis Sammartino )

Now those videos are being removed from the platform very quickly. This move has sparked a massive debate about fair use rules. Louis claims he did not know these strikes were even possible. He is very angry that his work is being taken down.

Many internet users are actually supporting Luke Nichols in this fight. They say reaction channels are just stealing work to make money. One user claimed that this type of content should be banned. Others expressed that reaction videos do not add any real value online.

Critics say creators should not earn by watching someone else's work. They believe these channels are simply leeching off the original creators. Luke Nichols is a former lawyer who knows the law well. He recently stepped back from YouTube to protect his family privacy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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