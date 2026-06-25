Major earthquakes hit Venezuela, Japan: Is the US coast under tsunami warning?

Earthquakes hit Japan and Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon. The especially strong earthquake in Venezuela, approximate 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, according to the USGS prompted a tsunami warning in the Caribbean, the US Tsunami Center said. Representational. (Unsplash)

The NWS's Tsunami Warning Center said that due to the quake in Venezuela, there is a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Island. As of now, no tsunami threat has been announced for the US coast.

"Based on all available data, there is a tsunami threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands of sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along coasts, beaches, in harbors and in coastal waters," it said.

"NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake. Duty Scientists analyzed the event," in Venezuela NWS Tsunami Alert wrote on X. confirming that it was 7.1 earthquake. A similar alert was issued for the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Japan.

More On The Earthquakes The United States Geological Survey said that Venezuela experienced two strong earthquakes. The epicenter of the first earthquake was located 23 around 14.3 miles southeast of Yumare town. It was officially labelled as a 7.5 magnitude quake.

The second earthquake is located around 14 miles east northeast of San Felipe.

The earthquake in Japan was of 6.9 magnitude and was located around 21.7 miles east north east of Kuji, in Japan's Iwate Prefecture.

Major Damage Reported In Venezuela Initial reports from Venezuela suggest that significant damage took place around Caracas. Locals shared videos showing structural collapse. Here's a video from Caracas that shows a multi-stories building collapsing as the ground shakes due to the earthquake.

Here's the video: