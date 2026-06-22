Major update in Chud the Builder case: Judge revokes bond for controversial streamer

A Tennessee judge has revoked the bond of controversial streamer Dalton Eatherly, better known online as “Chud the Builder,” in a Davidson County case.

Dalton Eatherly, the Tennessee streamer known online as “Chud the Builder,” will remain behind bars after a Davidson County judge revoked his bond (AP Photo/Adin Parks)(AP Photo/Adin Parks)

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The decision came during a court hearing in Nashville on June 17. Prosecutors argued that Chud the Builder violated the conditions of his release by allegedly committing a violent felony while already out on bond.

Read more: Chud the Builder vs Joshua Fox: Fundraisers explode after Clarksville shooting — Latest update here

What did Chud the builder do?

On May 9, in Nashville, he made a scene, refused to leave a downtown steakhouse, and failed to pay his tab, according to the police.

Court records and local reporting say Eatherly was charged with theft of services under $1,000, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly refusing to pay a nearly $400 bill at Bob’s Steak & Chop House.

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{{^usCountry}} He was later released on bond in that case. Days later, however, he was arrested in a far more serious case in Montgomery County after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was later released on bond in that case. Days later, however, he was arrested in a far more serious case in Montgomery County after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In that Clarksville case, Eatherly faces attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he and another man, Joshua Fox, were both wounded during the confrontation outside the courthouse on May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In that Clarksville case, Eatherly faces attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he and another man, Joshua Fox, were both wounded during the confrontation outside the courthouse on May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eatherly has publicly suggested he acted in self-defence, but prosecutors say newly presented footage undercuts that version of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eatherly has publicly suggested he acted in self-defence, but prosecutors say newly presented footage undercuts that version of events. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Chud The Builder case: Does Tennessee Stand Your Ground law apply? Expert explains as judge sets bond for $1.25 million New footage became the reason behind the bond rejection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Chud The Builder case: Does Tennessee Stand Your Ground law apply? Expert explains as judge sets bond for $1.25 million New footage became the reason behind the bond rejection {{/usCountry}}

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According to local coverage of the June 17 hearing, prosecutors presented new video that they said showed Eatherly firing before he was physically attacked. This was a direct negation of his self-defence claim in the Montgomery County case.

Davidson County Judge Melissa Blackburn revoked his bond after reviewing the new footage. “Based on what I’ve seen on social media and Mr Eatherly’s behavior,” Blackburn said.

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An investigator also discussed security footage from the incident at the Clarksville courtroom during the hearing. The footage, according to the evidence, shows rounds being fired before Joshua Fox and Eatherly struck the ground, with a ricochet hitting a concrete planter and a casing ejecting from the gun.

Eatherly is no longer able to get his release using the prior bond in the Nashville proceedings. In the courtroom shooting case, he is still being detained in Montgomery County, where his bond is still set at $1 million.

On July 26, Eatherly is scheduled to appear before a court in Nashville.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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