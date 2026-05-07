Mallaly Moreno-Lopez: 5 things to know about alleged ‘narco queen’ arrested in LA’s MacArthur Park

Among those arrested was Mallaly Moreno-Lopez, whom authorities described as a key mid-level figure in the alleged distribution chain. According to the New York Post, the raids were part of “Operation Free MacArthur Park,” which targeted dozens of suspected dealers and gang-linked associates across Southern California .

Federal agents in Los Angeles carried out a major anti-drug crackdown this week targeting alleged fentanyl trafficking networks connected to MacArthur Park, an area associated with open-air narcotics sales and gang activity.

Here are five things to know about Moreno-Lopez and the allegations against her:

1. She was arrested in a DEA raid Moreno-Lopez was taken into custody after nearly two dozen Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided her South Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday morning, according to the New York Post.

Authorities said agents broke through a fortified steel door after she and her boyfriend allegedly failed to respond to commands to come outside.

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2. Authorities call her a ‘mid-level distributor’ Federal officials alleged Moreno-Lopez acted as a liaison between cartel suppliers and lower-level fentanyl dealers operating around MacArthur Park.

Investigators described her and boyfriend Jackson Tarfur as intermediaries who allegedly helped move drugs into downtown Los Angeles.

3. She allegedly tried to destroy evidence According to authorities cited by the New York Post, Moreno-Lopez and Tarfur allegedly attempted to dispose of fentanyl during the raid by flushing baggies of the drug down a toilet.

Officials said the move appeared to be a last-minute attempt to prevent agents from recovering narcotics inside the apartment.

4. Her family has surfaced in earlier gang probes The outlet reported that Moreno-Lopez’s mother was also arrested earlier this year during a separate operation targeting alleged 18th Street Gang leader Keiko Gonzalez, also known as “Moms.”

Federal authorities have repeatedly investigated gang-linked drug operations tied to the MacArthur Park area this year.

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5. She is tied to a wider fentanyl crackdown Authorities said Moreno-Lopez was among 25 targets named in a federal complaint connected to the wider MacArthur Park fentanyl investigation.

The operation included simultaneous raids across Southern California, including one in Calabasas where agents reportedly recovered nearly 40 pounds of fentanyl. By Wednesday afternoon, officials said 19 suspects had been arrested.

Officials say the goal of the crackdown is to disrupt the fentanyl supply chain fueling addiction and overdose deaths in Los Angeles.