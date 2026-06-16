Mamdani drops major hint about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding, reveals if he's invited: ‘I’ll listen to…’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has revealed whether he has been invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and if he is going. Mamdani even dropped a major hint about the impending wedding.

Zohran Mamdani drops major hint about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding, reveals if he's invited(AP Photo/Adam Gray, taylorswift/Instagram)

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While addressing the media about the security measures being taken for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Mamdani said that Swift and Kelce’s wedding will take place in New York at the start of July, confirming rumors that have been circulating on social media. However, he also confirmed that he has not been invited.

“I am fully confident in the work of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience,” Page Six quoted Mamdani as telling the reporters on Monday, June 15.

“We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one. We know it coincides with the Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} On being asked if he was invited and was planning to go, Mamdani said, “No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ (Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit track) at home on my own.” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On being asked if he was invited and was planning to go, Mamdani said, “No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ (Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit track) at home on my own.” Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked together in September 2023, followed by an appearance at one of his games where Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother. The two later announced their engagement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked together in September 2023, followed by an appearance at one of his games where Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother. The two later announced their engagement on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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A source previously told Page Six that Kelce is Swift’s “protector,” and that the singer feels “safe” in his presence.

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the insider said.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word,” the source added. “He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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