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Mamdani ‘looking into’ revoking three press passes over Luigi Mangione support; details

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a review of the press credentials of three individuals who defended murder suspect Luigi Mangione.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:43 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration is reviewing the press credentials of three individuals who publicly defended murder suspect Luigi Mangione and made inflammatory comments about slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan courtroom.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference presenting the fiscal year 2027 executive budget at City Hall in New York.(Bloomberg)

According to The Mirror US, the three individuals, identified as Abril Rios, Ashley Rojas and Lena Weissbrot, were wearing press permits issued by City Hall when they made the controversial remarks Monday.

What did Zohran Mamdani say?

When asked whether the individuals could lose their credentials, Mamdani said the city was reviewing possible action. “As part of the review, we're going to look into what the immediate next steps are,” he said, according to The Mirror US.

Mangione has been charged with fatally shooting Thompson but has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The comments made outside the courthouse quickly spread online and triggered backlash across social media.

Also Read: Was Luigi Mangione read Miranda Rights before arrest? Evidence dispute takes center stage in trial

What were the controversial comments?

The remarks sparked calls online for the trio’s press permits to be revoked, with some social media users calling the statements “irresponsible” and harmful to Mangione’s legal case.

Others argued that revoking credentials based on personal viewpoints could raise First Amendment concerns.

The comments were also criticized by Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who distanced her client from the remarks. “These individuals do not represent the views of Luigi,” she said.

City Hall has not announced whether any press credentials have officially been revoked.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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