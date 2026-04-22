Zohran Mamdani under fire: What is the controversy over viral NYPD beating video in Brooklyn? Explained

Police have since acknowledged that Brown was not the suspect they were looking for, and all charges against him were dropped.

The man was later identified as Timothy Brown.

An eight-minute video that circulated online shows plainclothes officers from the New York City Police Department punching and kicking a man inside a Brooklyn liquor store.

The incident, which took place on April 14, has sparked outrage among civil rights leaders and activists. Critics are accusing the mayor of not acting decisively enough in the aftermath.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing backlash over his response to a viral video showing police officers beating a man during a mistaken-identity arrest in Brooklyn .

Why is Mamdani facing criticism? Much of the backlash centres on the mayor’s response in the days following the video’s release.

Prominent Brooklyn clergy leader Kevin McCall criticised Mamdani for not taking stronger action. “All he’s doing is smiling and not getting results,” McCall said after meeting with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

McCall also said Tisch acknowledged deeper issues within the department, particularly in Brooklyn’s narcotics units, claiming that “the units have gone rogue,” according to local media reports.

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The video has brought into notice concerns about policing practices in New York City. Hawk Newsome said the incident shows systemic issues within the department, particularly specialised units.

Meanwhile, Gwen Carr described the footage as “déjà vu,” drawing parallels to past cases of police violence, including the 2014 death of her son.

What action has been taken? In response to the incident, Commissioner Tisch moved to reassign multiple officers connected to the case. At least eight personnel, including captains, detectives and a lieutenant, were transferred out of Brooklyn’s narcotics unit, with supervisors also reassigned.

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Mayor Mamdani initially called the video “extremely disturbing and unacceptable,” stating that the NYPD had launched a full investigation.

Speaking later at a public event, he said, “In that video, it was incredibly disturbing, but also unacceptable,” while pointing to the reassignment of officers as immediate action.

Acknowledging public concern, Mamdani said, "We in city government need to look deeper than just this one case,” adding that further steps would be shared after a broader review.