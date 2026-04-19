Obama and Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ with kids at Bronx childcare center | Watch video

This comes as Mamdani pushes to expand free childcare programs across New York City .

Obama posted images from the visit, writing: “Great spending time with New York City’s Cutest. And thanks to @NYCMayor for giving me an excuse to break out my best ‘Wheels on the Bus’.”

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani were seen singing “Wheels on the Bus” with children during a visit to a childcare centre in the Bronx. Videos shared on X show the two leaders waving and joining preschoolers in the popular nursery rhyme, even playfully singing along to “squish, squish, squish.”

First in-person meeting After a private discussion, the two leaders joined children for storytime and songs. “This is what we need, making an investment in these amazing kids,” Obama told reporters as they left the facility, voicing support for early childhood initiatives.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the pair discussed “the importance of giving New York’s Cutest the strongest start possible” during their meeting.

The visit marked the first in-person meeting between Obama and Mamdani. The former president had previously reached out during the mayor’s campaign, offering to act as a “sounding board.”

Mamdani’s team had reportedly prioritised arranging the meeting as part of efforts to build on momentum from his first 100 days in office.

Also Read: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani introduces pied-à-terre tax on luxury secondary homes valued at over $5M: What does it mean?

Social media reactions The video clip triggered reactions online, with some users criticising the optics of the moment.

“Nothing says ‘strong leadership’ like two dudes singing Wheels on the Bus to toddlers while NYC falls apart,” one user wrote, calling the scene “super cringe.”

Another commented, “idc what anyone says, this is strange… politicians should be out doing the job they’re ‘hired’ for.”

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani reacts as NYPD video shows officers punching, kneeing man in Brooklyn: ‘Unacceptable’

Some posts went further, with one calling the leaders “ass clowns,” while another wrote, “Keep these… creeps away from children."

Others, however, responded more light-heartedly. One user joked they initially thought “New York City’s Cutest” referred to Mamdani, while another wrote, “Obama is such a baddie.”