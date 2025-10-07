Man found beheaded in bathtub of Staten Island home, cops arrest stepson: Report

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a Staten Island home, and his 19-year-old stepson has been taken into custody, according to NBC New York. A 45-year-old man was found dead in a Staten Island home.(Representational image/AP)

The man’s sister walked into the home on Cary Avenue in West Brighton around 4 pm on Monday and discovered blood throughout the house. The victim was found inside the bathtub.

Officials told ABC 7 that they received a call at 4.30 pm. A knife was on the victim's neck when the police arrived.

The police officials found the man with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also confirmed that the victim had been decapitated. Cops added that the stepson had no prior arrest history.

The victim was a DSNY worker who was forced to go on disability after severe vision loss, according to the New York Post.

The teen told his younger sister that he "did something bad" when she returned from school. the report added.

The family has had domestic disputes in the past as well. according to NY Post.

“This whole world is upside down. This is terrible, horrible — to do this to a person, you wouldn’t even do that to an animal,” a neighbor told ABC 7.

The victim's neighbour Hugh Nembhard told Eyewitness News that the man had lived in the house for six decades.

“I’m not familiar with the stepson. I never saw him. I saw the father, but never the stepson,” he said. “I don’t know what to make of this. This is a shock to me. The neighborhood has changed.”

Just days before, the victim was seen buying a truck for his girlfriend, due to his vision loss.

The stepson, who is currently in custody, is awaiting charges. Police sources said he has a history of mental illness.