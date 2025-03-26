Mandatory evacuations for Greenville and Pickens Counties amid South Carolina wildfires: What we know
Residents of Greenville and Pickens Counties have been ordered to evacuate as wildfires intensify across South Carolina.
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents of Greenville and Pickens Counties as wildfires rage across South Carolina. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has urged all residents to proceed to the evacuation shelter at Marietta First Baptist Church (2936 Geer Hwy, Marietta, SC 29661).
“Emergency crews are actively working to contain the fire. Please follow the South Carolina Forestry Commission for official updates and avoid the area if not evacuating,” the commission said in a Facebook post.
List of Greenville County evacuation area (roads):
Table Rock Road
Matthews Creek Lane
River Rock Court
Ragsdale Road
Pipe Line Lane
Gintomo Road
Hagood Road
Haygood Road
Lakemont Road
Caesars Head Highway
Sky Ranche Road
Asbury Drive
Laurel Drive
Saluda Hill Church Road
Geer Highway
Burgess Road
Grey Logs Trail
Caesars Point
River Rock Court
Spring Park Drive
North Lake Drive
Trails End
Boy Scout Road
Sevenbark Lane
Larkspur Lane
Table Rock Road extension
Mountain Laurel Drive
Birchbend
Sourwood Lane
Conifer Falls Road
Hemlock Trail
Cliff Ridge Drive
Rhododendron
Trillium Way
Chestnut Blf
Echo Drive
Echo Drive extension
Jack Ray Drive
Southside Drive
Sunrise Drive
Upper Oil Camp
Woodvine
Columbine Way
Old Springfield Road
Rosemond Road
Burgess Road
Lookoff Drive
Club Terrace Drive
Wildcat Road
Punctatum Pl
Point Of View Lane
Happy Acres Road
List of Pickens County evacuation area (roads):
Asia Li Ln
Bird Song Trl
Blue Mountain Way
Bluff Ridge Rd
Bobcat Dr
Bridle Dr
Caesars Head Hwy
Cherry Blossom Ln
Cisson Ridge Rd
Cold Mountain View
Cougar Trl
Cripple Creek Rd
Curts Way
Dogwood Mountain Rd
Dry Lake Rd
Duckwood Ln
Elizabeth Dr
Fast Ln
Fish Hawk Rd
Green Acres Dr
Hardin Rd
Hardwood Ln
Hwy 11
Ledge Rd
Locust Rdg
Misty Mountain Way
Mulligan Ford Hill Rd
Pumpkin Ln
Pumpkin Mountain Rd
Raven Cliff Rd
Raven Ct
Ridge Springs Rd
River Bluff Rd
River Rd
Rockcrest Rd
Rockcrest Rdg
Rockview Ct
Rocky Rd
S Saluda Rd
Saluda Hill Rd
Saluda Shore Dr
Trinity Trl
Wayside Dr
Wild Brook Dr
Winding Trl
Wotawok Trl