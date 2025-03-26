Mandatory evacuations for Greenville and Pickens Counties amid South Carolina wildfires: What we know

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents of Greenville and Pickens Counties as wildfires rage across South Carolina. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has urged all residents to proceed to the evacuation shelter at Marietta First Baptist Church (2936 Geer Hwy, Marietta, SC 29661). A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents of Greenville and Pickens Counties as wildfires rage across South Carolina.(Representational Image/ AP)

“Emergency crews are actively working to contain the fire. Please follow the South Carolina Forestry Commission for official updates and avoid the area if not evacuating,” the commission said in a Facebook post.

List of Greenville County evacuation area (roads):

Table Rock Road

Matthews Creek Lane

River Rock Court

Ragsdale Road

Pipe Line Lane

Gintomo Road

Hagood Road

Haygood Road

Lakemont Road

Caesars Head Highway

Sky Ranche Road

Asbury Drive

Laurel Drive

Saluda Hill Church Road

Geer Highway

Burgess Road

Grey Logs Trail

Caesars Point

Spring Park Drive

North Lake Drive

Trails End

Boy Scout Road

Sevenbark Lane

Larkspur Lane

Table Rock Road extension

Mountain Laurel Drive

Birchbend

Sourwood Lane

Conifer Falls Road

Hemlock Trail

Cliff Ridge Drive

Rhododendron

Trillium Way

Chestnut Blf

Echo Drive

Echo Drive extension

Jack Ray Drive

Southside Drive

Sunrise Drive

Upper Oil Camp

Woodvine

Columbine Way

Old Springfield Road

Rosemond Road

Lookoff Drive

Club Terrace Drive

Wildcat Road

Punctatum Pl

Point Of View Lane

Happy Acres Road

List of Pickens County evacuation area (roads):

Asia Li Ln

Bird Song Trl

Blue Mountain Way

Bluff Ridge Rd

Bobcat Dr

Bridle Dr

Caesars Head Hwy

Cherry Blossom Ln

Cisson Ridge Rd

Cold Mountain View

Cougar Trl

Cripple Creek Rd

Curts Way

Dogwood Mountain Rd

Dry Lake Rd

Duckwood Ln

Elizabeth Dr

Fast Ln

Fish Hawk Rd

Green Acres Dr

Hardin Rd

Hardwood Ln

Hwy 11

Ledge Rd

Locust Rdg

Misty Mountain Way

Mulligan Ford Hill Rd

Pumpkin Ln

Pumpkin Mountain Rd

Raven Cliff Rd

Raven Ct

Ridge Springs Rd

River Bluff Rd

River Rd

Rockcrest Rd

Rockcrest Rdg

Rockview Ct

Rocky Rd

S Saluda Rd

Saluda Hill Rd

Saluda Shore Dr

Trinity Trl

Wayside Dr

Wild Brook Dr

Winding Trl

Wotawok Trl