1 in 5 young Americans don't believe the Holocaust was real: Survey

The Israel-Hamas war has given rise to many cultural debates including topics like antisemitism. In light of the recent conflict, YouGov conducted a survey on Friday asking 1500 Americans about the Holocaust. The results of the poll turned out to be shocking as many said they believed “the Holocaust is a myth.” YouGov surveyed a versatile group of people, ranging from left and right-wingers to Black Americans and Hispanics.

Relatives and supporters of hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas rally for their release, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 9, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urban areas more prone to agree the Holocaust is a ‘myth’

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Despite the norm that the lack of education leads to such a situation where people are unaware of some of the most horrific incidents in modern history, the poll results suggested otherwise. 14 per cent of those in urban areas agreed that the Holocaust never happened, while the percentage in suburban and rural areas were significantly lower, with 4 and 3 per cent, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poll also reflected that the younger population was more convinced that a well-documented mass killing of Jews never happened. A shocking 20 per cent of those in the 18-29 age bar were convinced that the Holocaust never happened. This is especially in contrast with the zero per cent of people in the criteria of those 65 and above. Meanwhile, the 30-44 and 45-64 age groups stood at 8 and 2 per cent, respectively.

Left-wing supporters voted ‘agree’ more than right-wingers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is not uncommon in the US for right-wing supporters to be portrayed as those in denial of actual historical occurrences. However, the YouGov poll proved otherwise. The number of “myth” statement supporters for Dems was 10 per cent, with rightists on a lower percentage of 6. Additionally, liberals stood at 7 per cent while Conservatives at 6 per cent. It is unclear why some people think the Holocaust is a “myth” but whatever the reason, it is shocking nonetheless.