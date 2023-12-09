Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel increases Gaza strikes, UN says ‘humanitarian nightmare’

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel has sharply increased its strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds in a new, expanded phase of the war. On early Saturday, at least 10 people were killed and many others wounded after Israeli forces bombed a family home in southern Gaza's Khan Younis. This comes after the Israeli military on Wednesday said that its forces in Gaza were operating "in the heart of Khan Younis" for the first time. People try to salvage belongings from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun near the border, on December 8, 2023.(AFP)

According to the Israeli military, they have struck over 540 targets in Gaza through land, sea, and air over the past 24 hours - the most since a truce with Hamas collapsed last week.

Decrying a "spiraling humanitarian nightmare", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that nowhere in Gaza was safe for civilians.

Meanwhile, the United States vetoed a UN resolution on Friday which was backed by almost all the other Security Council members, demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The vote, including 13 members in favor and one abstaining, diplomatically isolated Washington as it shielded ally Israel.