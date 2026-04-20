Mara Flavia cause of death: Chilling details out as Brazilian influencer dies during Ironman Texas, ‘She wasn’t okay’

Mara Flávia, a triathlete with massive following on Instagram, tragically drowned during the swimming endurance segment of the renowned Ironman competition in Texas on Saturday.

Brazilian influencer Mara Flávia, 38, tragically drowns in Lake Woodlands during Ironman competition.

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“Mara was an accomplished triathlete, placing third in the Brasilia Triathlon and obtaining two world qualifications for the Ironman 70.3,” the US Sun reported.

“Friend Luis Taveira suggested Mara had health problems, even though her cause of death has not yet been revealed.”

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Who was Mara Flávia?

The 38-year-old Brazilian influencer boasting over 60,000 followers on Instagram, disappeared during an open-water swim in Lake Woodlands, which is the first of three demanding trials that participants encounter in the 140-mile race.

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{{^usCountry}} Frantic calls began to flood the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodlands Township Fire Department as early as 6 a.m., as reported by Fox 26. Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck informed Click2Houston that crews were first alerted about the “lost swimmer” at approximately 7:30 a.m. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Frantic calls began to flood the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Woodlands Township Fire Department as early as 6 a.m., as reported by Fox 26. Woodlands Fire Chief Palmer Buck informed Click2Houston that crews were first alerted about the “lost swimmer” at approximately 7:30 a.m. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The professional female swim commenced at 6:31 a.m., according to the Texas Ironman schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The professional female swim commenced at 6:31 a.m., according to the Texas Ironman schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rescue teams searched the lake while the triathlon was still in progress, which Buck indicated added to the difficult conditions and exacerbated the dive team’s “zero” visibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue teams searched the lake while the triathlon was still in progress, which Buck indicated added to the difficult conditions and exacerbated the dive team’s “zero” visibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A volunteer at the Ironman event poignantly described the “panic and fear” that he and other onlookers felt when Flávia, a person none of them were acquainted with, disappeared beneath the water. According to him, they all reported the same thing that : “She went under. Right here. Right below us.” Chilling details out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A volunteer at the Ironman event poignantly described the “panic and fear” that he and other onlookers felt when Flávia, a person none of them were acquainted with, disappeared beneath the water. According to him, they all reported the same thing that : “She went under. Right here. Right below us.” Chilling details out {{/usCountry}}

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According to a close friend of the female athlete, she was unwell leading up to the competition, The Spun reported.

“She was ill before the trip, she wasn’t okay,” the friend stated.

“My wife and I spoke with her to say she was too weak for this race, although a couple of days ago when we talked to her, she insisted she was okay. I still cannot believe what’s happened.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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