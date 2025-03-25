March 29 Eclipse: Weather predictions and safety measures

Parts of the United States may witness a solar eclipse this month, days after a total lunar eclipse that produced the spectacular “blood moon.” Although the eclipse this year won't cover as much land as the one in 2024, it should still be seen in a number of northeastern US states.(AP)

Parts of the Northern Hemisphere will witness the eclipse on March 29, 2025, when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and blocks it partially.

There won't be a total solar eclipse this time because Earth will not be at the centre of the Moon's shadow.

Weather predictions for Solar Eclipse

On the morning of March 29, clouds will cover nearly the whole US eclipse zone, as reported by FoxNews.

Washington, D.C., which is only expected to see a small portion of the eclipse, has the best outlook with clear skies about a week prior to the eclipse.

Chris Dolce, a senior digital meteorologist for weather.com, said that the Northeast's circumstances are not ideal for seeing the eclipse. Rain or snow is not out of the question, and a weather disturbance might bring a fair amount of cloud cover that morning.

Safety measures for watching

Observers should prepare to use safety glasses or take other precautions to shield their eyes from the sun's damaging rays, just as they would during the total solar eclipse.

However, there is never a safe moment to observe a partial solar eclipse with the unaided eye, unlike during a total solar eclipse.

This time, spectators are advised to consistently use appropriate eye protection because the sun will never be fully obscured.