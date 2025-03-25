Solar eclipse 2025: 13 US states to see 'double sunrise' on March 29 - Best spots to watch

On March 29, early risers in the northeastern United States will witness a unique sight. A partial solar eclipse will have started by the time the sun rises. The moon's shadow will produce a rare "double sunrise" effect in some areas. Early risers in the northeastern United States will see something special on March 29.(AP)

The opportunity to witness the uncommon phenomena of "solar horns," in which the cusps of an eclipsed crescent sun appear as two distinct points above the horizon before sunrise, is available to North Americans who are in the right spot at the right time and who have clear skies.

Choosing the best spot is essential for watchers in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada hoping to see this uncommon occurrence.

The Top American viewing spots

Thirteen states will be able to see the eclipse, with New England providing the greatest viewing conditions. Up to 86% of the light will be obscured in Maine at daybreak. Massachusetts will have 55% occultation and New Hampshire 57% obscuration. There will be a 43% eclipse over Boston, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The eclipse will be less noticeable south of there.

Philadelphia will have 11% coverage, Rochester will have 8%, while New York City will have 21%. Only 1.2% of Washington, D.C., will be obscured. Coastal areas with a clean eastern horizon are the greatest places to see the eclipse.

Double Sunrise and additional viewing locations

There will be a "double sunrise" in southwestern New Brunswick, eastern Quebec, and northeastern Maine. When the sun rises, the moon's outline will make it look like two shining horns. Quoddy Head State Park in Maine, St. Andrews in New Brunswick, and Forestville in Quebec are a few excellent locations for watching.

The eclipse will reach 72% of Quebec City and 82% to 84% of Moncton and Halifax, Canada. Toronto will be left out entirely, while Montreal and Ottawa will see 46% and 29%, respectively. 91% of the sun will be blocked during the greatest eclipse, which will occur near Akulivik, Quebec.

Outside of North America, Reykjavik, Iceland, will be able to see a 67% eclipse. The display will be less stunning inside Europe, with Berlin experiencing 15% obscuration, Paris 24%, and London 31%. Morocco will cover between 15% to 18% of the total.

Where to witness a dawn eclipse

Even though the "solar horns" are only visible in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Maine, if the sky is clear, several other places will see an eclipsed crescent sunrise rising on its side.

The ideal location will be anywhere with an ocean horizon, and there are several options along the US coast, from Cape Cod in Massachusetts to Maine's border with Canada. Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., will all enjoy a sunrise that is only marginally eclipsed. To see the sunrise clearly from any of these spots, a low vantage point towards the northeast is necessary.

Choosing a site for solar horns

"Solar horns" will be observable from places in northern Maine, the United States, and southeastern Quebec, and southwest New Brunswick, Canada. In particular, the phenomena will only be observed between the Bay of Fundy and the estuary of the St. Lawrence River.

Although a low horizon on land can also be effective if you watch from a high altitude, you will need an unhindered view of the eastern horizon, which includes coastal locations and steep terrain, for the best chance. When choosing certain sites, Xavier Jubier's interactive Google Map of the eclipse (which incorporates sightlines from Peak Finder), The Photographer's Ephemeris, and Timeanddate.com's eclipse map are all helpful resources. A compass for when you're in position is also necessary.

Precautionary Measures

Viewers are required to wear protective eyewear at all times due to the partial eclipse, whether it's a backyard telescope with a solar filter or a set of certified solar eclipse glasses.

Additionally, you will require unobstructed views of the sunrise, which will occur slightly to the east-northeast. The Photographer's Ephemeris and Time and Date's map can be used to locate appropriate spots.

What is a double sunrise?

Although witnessing an eclipsed dawn is an uncommon experience in and of itself, some places provide the chance to catch a glimpse of a "double sunrise" as the moon's silhouette causes the rising sun to appear to have two distinct "horns" sticking out from the horizon.

Upcoming Solar Eclipses

The next partial solar eclipse will be seen in Antarctica and New Zealand on September 21, 2025. North America will witness another partial eclipse on August 12, 2026. A total eclipse will be visible over Russia, Iceland, Greenland, and Spain on the same day.