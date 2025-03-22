125 KW solar energy project approved for Nashik sub-centre of SPPU

A 125 KW solar energy project has been approved under the ‘Solar Electricity Generation – Green Project’ for uninterrupted power supply to the Nashik sub-centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in collaboration with Epirock Company Ltd. It is learned that Epirock Company Ltd. recently communicated with SPPU regarding this and soon, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the company and the university. (HT )

The project will result in significant electricity savings for the sub-centre and the use of solar energy will also contribute to an environmentally-friendly initiative.

To secure this CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) grant for the university’s ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ year, Sagar Vaidya, a member of the Nashik Management Council, has been following up persistently for the last nine months. Under the guidance of SPPU vice-chancellor professor Suresh Gosavi, pro vice-chancellor professor Parag Kalekar, and acting registrar professor Jyoti Bhakre, administrative support has been provided from time to time.

The solar energy project will provide the university with clean and renewable energy, which is beneficial from an environmental perspective. Prof Gosavi, SPPU VC said, “This solar energy project will provide the university with a clean and new energy source, which is beneficial for the environment. The project will also improve the university’s electricity infrastructure, reducing energy expenses.”

While Vaidya said, “There is a lot more good news ahead for the establishment of a green and grand campus that will enhance the reputation of the university. Through this initiative, the university will save millions of rupees that would have otherwise been spent on the construction of the Nashik sub-centre. We are making efforts, and success is certain.”