8 scientists and a ‘madman’: Meet the South African researchers stuck in Antarctica
The nine-member team, facing winter storms, has sent an urgent plea for help amid escalating threats.
A team of South African scientists are stuck with an alleged ‘madman’ in a remote Antarctica research station. The group sent an urgent plea via email reporting physical assault, sexual assault, and death threats from a colleague. The nine researchers are based at the Sanae IV research station, located about 100 miles south of the continent’s ice shelf. With winter storms coming, the crew is expected to remain there until December.
The crew is made of three women and six men, The New York Post reported. One of them is a doctor who owns a skincare brand. Another one is a meteorologist and the rest are engineers. While the violent crew members, described by The Post as a ‘madman’, has not been identified, we have the roster of the mission as published on the South African National Antarctic Programme website.
Mbulaheni Kelcey Maewashe: Team lead and a senior meteorological technician
Nivek Ghazi: Deputy team lead and electronics engineer
Dr. Sihle Mpho Lawana
Nkululeko Welcome Khoza: A mechanical engineer
Athenkosi Mabope: Communications engineer
Geomarr van Tonder: An electronics engineer
Allowed Tumelo Seepan: An instrumentation technician
Alian Stuart Jacobs: A diesel mechanic
Lebogang James Tsime: An electro-mechanical engineer
One of these members reportedly sexually harassed the others and even threatened to kill one of them, The Guardian reported. “His behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim,” according to an email the team wrote to authorities.
South Africa's Environment Minister Dion George told The New York Times that there were ‘no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town’. “All on the base is calm and under control,” George added, without getting into specifics.