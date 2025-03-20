Menu Explore
8 scientists and a ‘madman’: Meet the South African researchers stuck in Antarctica

ByHT News Desk
Mar 20, 2025 02:37 PM IST

The nine-member team, facing winter storms, has sent an urgent plea for help amid escalating threats.

A team of South African scientists are stuck with an alleged ‘madman’ in a remote Antarctica research station. The group sent an urgent plea via email reporting physical assault, sexual assault, and death threats from a colleague. The nine researchers are based at the Sanae IV research station, located about 100 miles south of the continent’s ice shelf. With winter storms coming, the crew is expected to remain there until December.

In a remote research base in Antarctica, a group of South African scientists are stranded with a supposed "madman." (Facebook/ @GeomarrVanTonder)
The crew is made of three women and six men, The New York Post reported. One of them is a doctor who owns a skincare brand. Another one is a meteorologist and the rest are engineers. While the violent crew members, described by The Post as a ‘madman’, has not been identified, we have the roster of the mission as published on the South African National Antarctic Programme website.

Also read: Karnataka’s biggest drug haul: Mangaluru police seize 37 kg MDMA worth 75 crore, arrest 2 South Africans

Mbulaheni Kelcey Maewashe: Team lead and a senior meteorological technician

Nivek Ghazi: Deputy team lead and electronics engineer

Dr. Sihle Mpho Lawana

Nkululeko Welcome Khoza: A mechanical engineer

Athenkosi Mabope: Communications engineer

Geomarr van Tonder: An electronics engineer

Allowed Tumelo Seepan: An instrumentation technician

Alian Stuart Jacobs: A diesel mechanic

Lebogang James Tsime: An electro-mechanical engineer

Nivek Ghazi, deputy team lead and Geomarr Van (X/ @SANSA7)
One of these members reportedly sexually harassed the others and even threatened to kill one of them, The Guardian reported. “His behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim,” according to an email the team wrote to authorities.

Also read: Steel maker ArcelorMittal seeks 1,500 crore to save South African mills: Report

South Africa's Environment Minister Dion George told The New York Times that there were ‘no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town’. “All on the base is calm and under control,” George added, without getting into specifics.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
