8 scientists and a ‘madman’: Meet the South African researchers stuck in Antarctica

A team of South African scientists are stuck with an alleged ‘madman’ in a remote Antarctica research station. The group sent an urgent plea via email reporting physical assault, sexual assault, and death threats from a colleague. The nine researchers are based at the Sanae IV research station, located about 100 miles south of the continent’s ice shelf. With winter storms coming, the crew is expected to remain there until December. In a remote research base in Antarctica, a group of South African scientists are stranded with a supposed "madman." (Facebook/ @GeomarrVanTonder)

The crew is made of three women and six men, The New York Post reported. One of them is a doctor who owns a skincare brand. Another one is a meteorologist and the rest are engineers. While the violent crew members, described by The Post as a ‘madman’, has not been identified, we have the roster of the mission as published on the South African National Antarctic Programme website.

Mbulaheni Kelcey Maewashe: Team lead and a senior meteorological technician

Nivek Ghazi: Deputy team lead and electronics engineer

Dr. Sihle Mpho Lawana

Nkululeko Welcome Khoza: A mechanical engineer

Athenkosi Mabope: Communications engineer

Geomarr van Tonder: An electronics engineer

Allowed Tumelo Seepan: An instrumentation technician

Alian Stuart Jacobs: A diesel mechanic

Lebogang James Tsime: An electro-mechanical engineer

Nivek Ghazi, deputy team lead and Geomarr Van (X/ @SANSA7)

One of these members reportedly sexually harassed the others and even threatened to kill one of them, The Guardian reported. “His behaviour has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing. I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim,” according to an email the team wrote to authorities.

South Africa's Environment Minister Dion George told The New York Times that there were ‘no incidents that required any of the nine overwintering team members to be brought back to Cape Town’. “All on the base is calm and under control,” George added, without getting into specifics.