Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

9 given three years each for assaulting doctor

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 20, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rajiv convicted a local politician Rajendra Chaudhary Kaka, ex-councillor Subhash Papiya, Baljeet Bitta, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Prem Sagar, Gurmeet Mita, Subhash Royal, Virender and Raman Kumar. One of the convict Gurmeet Mita had passed away earlier and other convicts are currently out on bail.

A local court in Fatehabad on Wednesday sentenced nine persons to three years of imprisonment each for kidnapping, stripping and parading a private hospital doctor in the city after a rape case was filed against him in 2017. A mob had blackened the face of the doctor in October 2017 and paraded him in the city and assaulted him.

A mob had blackened the face of the doctor in October 2017 and paraded him in the city and assaulted him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A mob had blackened the face of the doctor in October 2017 and paraded him in the city and assaulted him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rajiv convicted a local politician Rajendra Chaudhary Kaka, ex-councillor Subhash Papiya, Baljeet Bitta, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Prem Sagar, Gurmeet Mita, Subhash Royal, Virender and Raman Kumar. One of the convict Gurmeet Mita had passed away earlier and other convicts are currently out on bail.

The Fatehabad police have registered a case against the accused on a complaint filed by Dr Jimmy Jindal’s wife Dr Siya.

Case against the doctor

According to the rape victim’s mother, her daughter was suffering from a high fever in 2017, and she took her to Dr Jindal’s private hospital in Fatehabad.

“Dr Jimmy admitted my daughter and sent me back home. Later, he took the girl to his house, where he allegedly molested and raped her before returning her in the evening,” she added.

As per information, the victim narrated the incident to her family and asked them to confront the doctor. The police later added rape charges to the case.

Hours after the incident came to light, on October 28, 2017, a group stormed Dr Jindal’s hospital, vandalised property, dragged him out, beat him, stripped him and blackened his face before parading him through the city. Earlier, the court had convicted the doctor to a five-year jail term in 2021.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On