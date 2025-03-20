9 given three years each for assaulting doctor

A local court in Fatehabad on Wednesday sentenced nine persons to three years of imprisonment each for kidnapping, stripping and parading a private hospital doctor in the city after a rape case was filed against him in 2017. A mob had blackened the face of the doctor in October 2017 and paraded him in the city and assaulted him. A mob had blackened the face of the doctor in October 2017 and paraded him in the city and assaulted him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate Rajiv convicted a local politician Rajendra Chaudhary Kaka, ex-councillor Subhash Papiya, Baljeet Bitta, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Prem Sagar, Gurmeet Mita, Subhash Royal, Virender and Raman Kumar. One of the convict Gurmeet Mita had passed away earlier and other convicts are currently out on bail.

The Fatehabad police have registered a case against the accused on a complaint filed by Dr Jimmy Jindal’s wife Dr Siya.

Case against the doctor

According to the rape victim’s mother, her daughter was suffering from a high fever in 2017, and she took her to Dr Jindal’s private hospital in Fatehabad.

“Dr Jimmy admitted my daughter and sent me back home. Later, he took the girl to his house, where he allegedly molested and raped her before returning her in the evening,” she added.

As per information, the victim narrated the incident to her family and asked them to confront the doctor. The police later added rape charges to the case.

Hours after the incident came to light, on October 28, 2017, a group stormed Dr Jindal’s hospital, vandalised property, dragged him out, beat him, stripped him and blackened his face before parading him through the city. Earlier, the court had convicted the doctor to a five-year jail term in 2021.